Paris 2024 Olympics: World record holding swimmer Sjostrom adds 50m freestyle gold to 100m title

The 30-year-old Sjostrom is swimming as well as ever in her fifth Olympics and smashed Hungarian Katinka Hosszu’s Olympic record in the preliminaries

Published : Aug 04, 2024 22:47 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in action in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in action in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in action in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World record holder Sarah Sjostrom won the women’s 50 metres freestyle gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, adding to the 100 title the Swede won last week.

Australia’s Meg Harris took the silver and China’s Zhang Yufei the bronze.

The 30-year-old Sjostrom is swimming as well as ever in her fifth Olympics and smashed Hungarian Katinka Hosszu’s Olympic record in the preliminaries.

The Swede could not match that time in Sunday’s “splash and dash” at the La Defense Arena, touching the wall in 23.71 after the single length thrash down the pool and then raising two fingers in triumph.

Harris finished 0.26 behind her and Zhang was 0.49 off the Sjostrom’s pace.

Sjostrom, silver medallist in the 50m at Tokyo three years ago, now has six individual Olympic medals from three Games -- three golds, two silvers and a bronze.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Bobby Finke breaks World Record in men’s freestyle 1500m

That number pales in comparison to the 23 individual medals she has won at world championships, plus two relays.

All three medallists could add to their tallies in the later 4x100m medley relay. 

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Sarah Sjostrom

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
