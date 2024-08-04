LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC score, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC 0-1 PFC; Luka Majcen scores opening goal

- August 04, 2024 16:48GOAL45+3’ - Luka Majcen scores just before halftime!
Majcen makes a run into the box beating the offside trap as he is fed a long ball from Nikhil which is met by a simple finish past the keeper.
- August 04, 2024 16:4545’
2 minutes added on.
- August 04, 2024 16:4545’
Noah threads the ball ahead for Peprah who uses his pace to outrun the right back for Punjab and win a corner.
- August 04, 2024 16:3939’
Leon dinks the ball into the box for Luka inside the KBFC box but puts a little too much power into it as the ball goes over and is headed away by KBFC’s defender.
- August 04, 2024 16:3736’ - Freddy hits the woodwork!
Freddy almost scored the goal of the tournament as he takes a shot from 40 yards, packed with power but the ball strikes the crossbar with the keeper left watching the ball.
- August 04, 2024 16:3635’
Peprah wins the ball in a dangerous position as he plays it to Luna who passes it on to Noah on the left who’s shot is blocked by the PFC backline.
- August 04, 2024 16:3434’
This time Punjab’s Nihal dribbles into the box from the right and launches a shot towards the near post but saved by the KBFC keeper with ease.
- August 04, 2024 16:3231’
Punjab FC tries to build on the right wing as Leon and Luka try to stitch up a string of passes but KBFC stops them in their tracks. Moments later a long ball is launched from the left as Luka sets it up high and tries an acrobatic attempt on goal but fluffs the connection, easy for the keeper to catch.
- August 04, 2024 16:2625’
Luka was through on goal with just one defender to beat but he takes too much time to unleash a shot. He even had an option to pass it to the un-marked right winger but the ball is stolen away from Luka at the edge of the box with a crucial tackle.
- August 04, 2024 16:2524’
A repeating trend in KBFC’s attacks. Noah gets the ball on the left wing as he drifts wide and crosses it in towards the far post looking for a header. Although it hasn’t been fruitful so far, it only takes one moment to get a goal.
- August 04, 2024 16:2323’
Noah plays it inside the box for Luna but the ball goes away to Yoihenba who tries to play it to Luna again inside the box but the skipper fails to reach it in time, ball runs away to the keeper instead.
- August 04, 2024 16:2221’
Yoihenba is played a long ball on the right wing as he tries to hold the ball and wins a corner. Luna takes it as Drincic tries to deflect the ball into the goal but over the crossbar.
- August 04, 2024 16:1817’
KBFC is pushing ahead in numbers but Punjab is parking the bust at the moment and operating on counterattacks. Noah tries to slot a cross in from the left onto the far post for Peprah but keeper comes to the rescue.
- August 04, 2024 16:1414’
Noah works his magic on the left wing, beats his man, but his cross went straight into the keeper’s gloves.
- August 04, 2024 16:1313’
Noah breaks into an attack as he plays it to Luna who passes it to Yoihenba but his long ball is intercepted. Punjab now has a corner instead but it was cleared away with a header.
- August 04, 2024 16:099’
Luka Majcen is now up and running.
- August 04, 2024 16:087’
Nihal crosses the ball in the box for Luka from a long free-kick but the keeper comes out and punches it to safety. Luka is down right now due to a collision.
- August 04, 2024 16:065’
The game is being contested in the middle of the park at the moment as both teams are yet to make a an attack on goal. KBFC is trying to play down the middle at the moment but Punjab is trying to use the flanks.
- August 04, 2024 16:01Kick-off!
Both teams have won their first games and will be hoping to build on the momentum in this critical Group Stage clash.
- August 04, 2024 15:48The calm ahead of the storm!
- August 04, 2024 15:41Where to watch the match?
You can watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.
- August 04, 2024 15:24In the 2023-24 ISL season, Luka had 10 goal contributions for Punjab FC
- August 04, 2024 15:17Punjab FC lineup out
- August 04, 2024 15:05Kerala Blasters lineup out
- August 04, 2024 14:54The Blasters have arrived at the stadium
- August 04, 2024 14:49Preview!
Kerala Blasters is set to face Punjab FC in its second Group C match of Durand Cup 2024 on August 4, 4 PM IST at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
The Blasters started its campaign strong after it defeated Mumbai City 8-0 to record the club’s biggest ever win and equalled the historic competition’s biggest margin in a victory.
Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.
Punjab FC too started the tournament with a dominant 3-0 win against CISF Protectors but will face a KBFC side heavily dominant on paper, especially with the new addition of Noah Sadaoui.
