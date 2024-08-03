MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2024: Chhetri scores on birthday as Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC pick up facile wins

Spanish forward Edgar Mendez opened the scoring converting an early penalty before his compatriot Alberto Noguera doubled the lead late in the second session.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 22:32 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Bengaluru FC won against Inter Kashi in Durand Cup 2024.
Bengaluru FC won against Inter Kashi in Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Bengaluru FC won against Inter Kashi in Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu

Former ISL champion Bengaluru FC waltzed to its second consecutive win by downing the I-League side Inter Kashi FC 3-0 in a Group B league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Saturday. 

Spanish forward Edgar Mendez opened the scoring converting an early penalty before his compatriot Alberto Noguera doubled the lead late in the second session.

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri came in as a late substitute to nod home a corner and complete the scoring process for Bengaluru FC. The Blues could have ended with a bigger scoreline but for Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas, who saved substitute forward Ryan William’s penalty attempt in the 84th minute.

With this win Bengaluru FC reached the top of the group standings with six points.

ALSO READ | I-League: Sreenidi Deccan announces Domingo Oramas as new head coach

Odisha FC brightened up its performance in the second half to overwhelm BSF FT 5-0 in a Group E encounter played at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

In another development, Hyderabad FC pulled out of the event “due to unforeseen circumstances”. The Durand Cup Organising Committee heeded the request of the Government of Meghalaya to include the local side Rangdajied United FC in the former’s place in Group F, which is being played in Shillong.

The results:
Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC 3 (Edgar Mendez 17-pen, Alberto Noguera 77, Sunil Chhetri 82) bt Inter Kashi FC 0.
Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC 5 (Rahul Mukhi 55, Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh 56, Moirangthem Givson Singh 58, 80, RoshanMukhi 78) bt BSF FT 0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup /

Bengaluru FC /

Inter Kashi /

Odisha FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev to face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8 — August 3 Updates: Women’s 100m final soon; Noah Lyles finishes second in heats
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in women’s 25m pistol shooting final at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manu Bhaker leaves Paris 2024 with ‘mark of a champion’ after 25m pistol heartbreak
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Hyderabad FC pulls out of Durand Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Hyderabad FC pulls out of Durand Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Chhetri scores on birthday as Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC pick up facile wins
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2024: Predicted lineups for KBFC v PFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2024 live streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC vs PFC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan announces Domingo Oramas as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev to face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8 — August 3 Updates: Women’s 100m final soon; Noah Lyles finishes second in heats
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in women’s 25m pistol shooting final at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manu Bhaker leaves Paris 2024 with ‘mark of a champion’ after 25m pistol heartbreak
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Hyderabad FC pulls out of Durand Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment