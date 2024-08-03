MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC pulls out of Durand Cup 2024

The Durand Cup Organising Committee heeded the request of the Government of Meghalaya to include the local side Rangdajied United FC in the former’s place in Group F, which is being played in Shillong.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 22:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad FC’s squad in the ISL 2023-24 season.
Hyderabad FC's squad in the ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: X/ Hyderabad FC
infoIcon

Hyderabad FC’s squad in the ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: X/ Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC has pulled out of the ongoing Durand Cup 2024 after failing to assemble the required 18 players.

Hyderabad FC pulled out of the event “due to unforeseen circumstances,” said the tournament organisers.



HFC was grouped in the Group F of the tournament with FC Goa, Shillong Lajong and Tribhuvan Army FC. Its first match was scheduled for August 5, 7PM IST against FCG.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2024: Chhetri scores on birthday as Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC pick up facile wins

All 24 teams are competing in six groups of four, for a total of 43 matches in a round-robin league structure followed by knockout games. The matches are being hosted in four cities: Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur.

The competition will feature teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), the I-League, as well as armed forces from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

