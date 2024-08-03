Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2024: Predicted lineups for KBFC v PFC

PREVIEW
Kerala Blasters is set to face Punjab FC in its second Group C match of Durand Cup 2024 on August 4, 4 PM IST at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
The Blasters started its campaign strong after it defeated Mumbai City 8-0 to record the club’s biggest ever win and equalled the historic competition’s biggest margin in a victory.
Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.
Punjab FC too started the tournament with a dominant 3-0 win against CISF Protectors but will face a KBFC side heavily dominant on paper, especially with the new addition of Noah Sadaoui.
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2024 predicted Lineups
