Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2024: Predicted lineups for KBFC v PFC

Find out the predicted lineups and who can start in the Durand Cup 2024 match between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 22:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blaster after scoring 8 goals against Mumbai FC in the Durand Cup.
Kerala Blaster after scoring 8 goals against Mumbai FC in the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blaster after scoring 8 goals against Mumbai FC in the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters is set to face Punjab FC in its second Group C match of Durand Cup 2024 on August 4, 4 PM IST at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Blasters started its campaign strong after it defeated Mumbai City 8-0 to record the club’s biggest ever win and equalled the historic competition’s biggest margin in a victory.

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

Punjab FC too started the tournament with a dominant 3-0 win against CISF Protectors but will face a KBFC side heavily dominant on paper, especially with the new addition of Noah Sadaoui.

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2024 predicted Lineups
Kerala Blasters: Som Kumar (GK); Aibanbha Dohling, Horimipam Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Muhammad Saheef; Freddy Lallawmawma, Danish Farooq; Adrian Luna, Mohammed Aimen, Noah Sadoui; Kwame Peprah
Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK); Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Melwin Assisi, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Nitesh Darjee; Nikhil Prabhu, Filip Mrjljak, Vinit Rai; Nihal Sudeesh, Luka Majcen, Leon Augustine

