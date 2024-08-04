MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian Shooting Coach Samresh Jung

In a high-quality final, Bhaker gave it her all and was placed No.1 among eight shooters for a brief period, but she could not maintain her consistency and eventually finished fourth.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 15:18 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Manu Bhaker’s dream of a grand treble went up in smoke after she lost the tie-shoot for bronze medal to Hungarian Veronika Major by the narrowest of margins in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the Olympic Games.

In a high-quality final, Bhaker gave it her all and was placed No.1 among eight shooters for a brief period, but she could not maintain her consistency and eventually finished fourth.

‘Tokyo setback made Manu stronger’, said Samresh Jung in an exclusive interview with PTI .

Manu’s finish just outside the medal bracket once again brought back memories of fourth place finishes of Indian shooters in the quadrennial showpiece.

She joined the likes of Joydeep Karmakar (men’s 50m rifle prone, 2012 London), Abhinav Bindra (men’s 10m air rifle, 2016 Rio) and Arjun Babuta (10m air rifle, 2024 Paris Olympics), among others.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris Games /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

2024 Olympics /

Manu Bhaker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain up against No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 42/1 (10); Mendis, Fernando at crease after Nissanka falls early vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. India beats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout to reach hockey semifinals at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: IND through to semifinal in hockey; Lakshya vs Axelsen at 3:30PM; Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification; Lovlina boxing bout at 3PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian Shooting Coach Samresh Jung
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian Shooting Coach Samresh Jung
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker emerged better and stronger after Tokyo heartbreak, says Deepa Malik
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Chef de Mission Narang highlights winning mentality of Indian contingent
    PTI
  4. Keep it simple, treat it like another game: Gopichand’s advice to shuttlers Olympics-bound Indian shuttlers
    PTI
  5. VIDEO | Expecting 2-4 medals from shooting at Paris Olympics: Manavjit Singh Sandhu
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain up against No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 42/1 (10); Mendis, Fernando at crease after Nissanka falls early vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. India beats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout to reach hockey semifinals at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: IND through to semifinal in hockey; Lakshya vs Axelsen at 3:30PM; Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification; Lovlina boxing bout at 3PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian Shooting Coach Samresh Jung
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment