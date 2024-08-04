VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian Shooting Coach Samresh Jung

Manu Bhaker’s dream of a grand treble went up in smoke after she lost the tie-shoot for bronze medal to Hungarian Veronika Major by the narrowest of margins in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the Olympic Games.
In a high-quality final, Bhaker gave it her all and was placed No.1 among eight shooters for a brief period, but she could not maintain her consistency and eventually finished fourth.
‘Tokyo setback made Manu stronger’, said Samresh Jung in an exclusive interview with PTI .
Manu’s finish just outside the medal bracket once again brought back memories of fourth place finishes of Indian shooters in the quadrennial showpiece.
She joined the likes of Joydeep Karmakar (men’s 50m rifle prone, 2012 London), Abhinav Bindra (men’s 10m air rifle, 2016 Rio) and Arjun Babuta (10m air rifle, 2024 Paris Olympics), among others.
