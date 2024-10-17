East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: EB coach Oscar uncertain for Kolkata derby due to visa issues; Bino George likely gaffer

East Bengal is still awaiting visa clearance for its new head coach, Oscar Bruzon, ahead of the Kolkata derby on Saturday.

Despite being appointed on October 8, the issues have left the Spanish tactician’s presence uncertain on the touchline against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Reserves team coach Bino George, who is also the interim gaffer of the first team now, is likely to take charge for the October 19 fixture.

Sportstar understands that Bruzon’s visa application was submitted last week, but the process is yet to finish.

Bruzon last coached Bangladesh Premier League giant Bashundhara Kings, helping it win four top-division titles. He remains the most successful team in the country’s domestic circuit.

“No, he has not got his visa as of now. We are trying our best to get it done, but this is not in our hands,” a source from the club told Sportstar.

If Bruzon gets his visa in the next few days, his first match in charge could either be an away clash against Odisha FC on October 22 or a home match against Mohammedan Sporting on November 9.

East Bengal, despite making some key transfers this season, including last season’s highest goalscorer (Dimitrios Diamantakos - 13) and the players with the most assists (Madih Talal -10), is languishing at the bottom of the table with no points after four matches.

Its former head coach, Carles Cuadrat, who helped the side to the Kalinga Super Cup title this year, left after five consecutive losses, with Bino currently managing the team on an interim basis.

Bino, an AFC Pro license holder, has previously coached I-League side Gokulam Kerala and led Kerala to the Santosh Trophy title in 2022, winning it on home soil after 29 years.

He has been with the East Bengal’s academy side (U-21/reserves) since 2022 - also coaching the team in the Calcutta Football League.

In his first match in charge of East Bengal (senior) this season, the team lost 0-2 to Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League.

The Red and Gold will look to begin their campaign afresh against arch-rival Mohun Bagan in Kolkata.