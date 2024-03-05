MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to kick-off at 8:30 PM on March 10

The match was originally scheduled for a 7.30 pm kickoff but the local police had expressed concern to provide security, citing Trinamool Congress’ mega Brigade Rally in the city on the same day.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 22:41 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now have a late kickoff time of 8.30 pm on March 10
FILE PHOTO: The Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now have a late kickoff time of 8.30 pm on March 10 | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: The Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now have a late kickoff time of 8.30 pm on March 10 | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Super League’s return leg of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now have a late kickoff time of 8.30 pm on March 10, the red-and-gold announced on Tuesday.

“The club management can confirm that our upcoming derby against Mohun Bagan SG will take place at Kolkata’s VYBK on March 10 from 8.30 pm,” East Bengal FC posted on their official ‘X’ handle.

The ‘big match’ was originally scheduled for a 7.30 pm kickoff but the local police had expressed concern to provide security, citing Trinamool Congress’ mega Brigade Rally in the city on the same day.

There was also speculation that the derby might be postponed or shifted to some other venue outside Bengal.

