FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match; Preview, Predicted lineups

FCG vs KBFC: All you need to know before the FC Goa vs East Bengal Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 08:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC celebrating in the ISL
East Bengal FC celebrating in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

East Bengal FC celebrating in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI

PREVIEW:

FC Goa is all set to host East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on March 6, 2024.

Goa is high up the table at fourth and is still in the race for the ISL Shield. East Bengal on the other hand is struggling in ninth, however it is still in the race for a playoff spot.

ALSO READ | Santosh Trophy: Manipur, Mizoram book semifinal berth

The home side heads into the game after after a loss and a draw in its last two games against Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC respectively and hence EBFC would be hoping for a win against an opponent that could be running low on confidence.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Borja Herrera, Boris Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Aleksandar Pantic, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match kick-off?
The FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 6 at the Fatorda Stadium.
How can you watch the FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?
The FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

