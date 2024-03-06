FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match; Preview, Predicted lineups

PREVIEW:

FC Goa is all set to host East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on March 6, 2024.

Goa is high up the table at fourth and is still in the race for the ISL Shield. East Bengal on the other hand is struggling in ninth, however it is still in the race for a playoff spot.

The home side heads into the game after after a loss and a draw in its last two games against Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC respectively and hence EBFC would be hoping for a win against an opponent that could be running low on confidence.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Borja Herrera, Boris Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Aleksandar Pantic, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar

