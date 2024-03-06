MagazineBuy Print

FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE score, FCG 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: The game kicks off

FCG vs EBFC: Catch the Live score and updates from the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and East Bengal, being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Updated : Mar 06, 2024 19:38 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal celebrating against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League
East Bengal celebrating against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

East Bengal celebrating against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

Welcome to the LIVE Blog of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and East Bengal from the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.
  • March 06, 2024 19:38
    7’

    Mahesh wins it deep for EBFC and plays it ahead for Cleiton who takes a shot but deflected away for a corner. It is played short but the move amounts to nothing. 

  • March 06, 2024 19:36
    6’

    Yasir plays a ball in from the left for Goa but it is cleared away by Bengal’s Hijazi. 

  • March 06, 2024 19:35
    5’

    FC Goa is passing it around looking for an opening but EBFC is holding its shape. 

  • March 06, 2024 19:34
    3’

    Thangjam pushes for Goa from the right but is stopped in the knick of time at the edge of the box. 

  • March 06, 2024 19:32
    KICK-OFF!

    EBFC starts on the front foot but FC Goa does well to fend off the initial attacks. 

  • March 06, 2024 18:58
    Here’s East Bengal’s team sheet for the night!
  • March 06, 2024 18:57
    FC Goa’s starting lineup!
  • March 06, 2024 18:41
    Livestream and telecast info

    The FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • March 06, 2024 17:53
    Match Preview

    FC Goa is all set to host East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on March 6, 2024. 

    Goa is high up the table at fourth and is still in the race for the ISL Shield. East Bengal on the other hand is struggling in ninth, however it is still in the race for a playoff spot.

    The home side heads into the game after after a loss and a draw in its last two games against Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC respectively and hence EBFC would be hoping for a win against an opponent that could be running low on confidence. 

