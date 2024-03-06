FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE score, FCG 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: The game kicks off

Match Preview

FC Goa is all set to host East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on March 6, 2024.

Goa is high up the table at fourth and is still in the race for the ISL Shield. East Bengal on the other hand is struggling in ninth, however it is still in the race for a playoff spot.

The home side heads into the game after after a loss and a draw in its last two games against Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC respectively and hence EBFC would be hoping for a win against an opponent that could be running low on confidence.