Santosh Trophy: Goa, Services reach semis

Goa made it to the semifinals of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy by prevailing over a gritty Delhi in the second quarterfinal of the day at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

All three goals came off corners in the first half, where Delhi took the lead early in the eighth minute off a Sahil Kumar header. Jobern Cardozo produced the equaliser in the 20th minute before Lloyd Cardozo found the net from another corner to seal the victory for Goa.

The five-time champion will now meet the winner of the third quarterfinal between Manipur and Assam, which will be played on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: I-League 2023-24: Late turnaround sees Real Kashmir overtake Sreenidi Deccan for second spot

Earlier, six-time champion Services put up a commanding display to beat three-time champion Railways 2-0 in the first quarterfinal action of the day.

Both goals came in the first half. Services took the lead through a penalty converted by Shafeel P.P. in the ninth minute before Samir Mumru produced the insurance goal in injury-time. Services will meet the winner of the fourth quarterfinal between Kerala and Mizoram (the second match on Tuesday).

Results Quarterfinal 1: Services 2 (Shafeel P.P. 9-pen, Samir Murmu 45+1) bt Railways 0. Quarterfinal 2: Goa 2 (Jobern Cardozo 20, Lloyd Cardozo 29) bt Delhi 1 (Sahil Kumar 8).