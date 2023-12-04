East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v NEUFC, predicted XI

East Bengal is set to host NorthEast United in its seventh game in the ISL hoping to gain three points and move up the table.

The red and gold brigade is currently ninth in the standings and has only one win under its belt. In the last game, it shared the spoils with Chennaiyin FC away from home in a 1-1 draw.

ALSO READ | Indian Super League: Mohun Bagan SG beats Hyderabad 2-0 and creates ISL history

NorthEast United, on the other hand, is doing well, compared to its last two seasons, and is currently sixth in the points table, with two wins and three draws out of the seven games played.

In its last game, NEYFC drew with Bengaluru FC at home and will be hoping to find some form having three draws and a loss in its last five matches.

Predicted Lineups:

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Desai, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakraborty, PV Vishnu, Noarem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Gani Nigam, Jithin MS, Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach

Live streaming info: