MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v NEUFC, predicted XI

EBFC vs NEUFC: Here all you need to know before the East Bengal vs NorthEast United Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 07:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cleiton Silva for East Bengal FC
Cleiton Silva for East Bengal FC | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Cleiton Silva for East Bengal FC | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

East Bengal is set to host NorthEast United in its seventh game in the ISL hoping to gain three points and move up the table.

The red and gold brigade is currently ninth in the standings and has only one win under its belt. In the last game, it shared the spoils with Chennaiyin FC away from home in a 1-1 draw.

ALSO READ | Indian Super League: Mohun Bagan SG beats Hyderabad 2-0 and creates ISL history

NorthEast United, on the other hand, is doing well, compared to its last two seasons, and is currently sixth in the points table, with two wins and three draws out of the seven games played.

In its last game, NEYFC drew with Bengaluru FC at home and will be hoping to find some form having three draws and a loss in its last five matches.

Predicted Lineups:

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Desai, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakraborty, PV Vishnu, Noarem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Gani Nigam, Jithin MS, Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach

Live streaming info:

When will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United ISL match start?
The East Bengal vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Monday, December 4 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs NorthEast United ISL match?
The East Bengal vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

NorthEast United FC /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v NEUFC, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
    PTI
  3. WI vs ENG: Sam Curran sets unwanted record for most runs conceded by England bowler in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs ENG, 1st ODI: West Indies completes its second highest successful run-chase, beats England by four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v NEUFC, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting crosses Sreenidi hurdle to cement lead on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa reclaims top spot with hard-fought victory over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Goncalves keeps Shillong Lajong’s unbeaten run intact, against Rajasthan United
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United looks to avenge Durand Cup loss against East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v NEUFC, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
    PTI
  3. WI vs ENG: Sam Curran sets unwanted record for most runs conceded by England bowler in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs ENG, 1st ODI: West Indies completes its second highest successful run-chase, beats England by four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment