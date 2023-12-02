I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw

It was barely a week ago that Namdhari FC parted ways with its coach Francesc Bonet. That meant the Spaniard could not return to a familiar venue; he was Gokulam Kerala’s coach last season.

But his absence so early in the season did not seem to have affected Namdhari much, as it held the former champion to a 2-2 draw in the I-League on Saturday. It looked like Namdhari would post its second win on its league debut, but, in the 82nd minute, substitute Komron Tursunov saved the host’s blushes, finding the equaliser with a long-ranger off a short pass from Edu Bedia.

Tursunov, who scored the equaliser, in action against Namdhari FC in the I-League. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Gokulam had taken the lead in the 35th minute through P.N. Noufal, who drove the ball firmly in after beating the defence with a swift run down the left, following a through ball from V. S. Sreekuttan. But five minutes later, Akashdeep Singh equalised for the visitor, making use of poor defending by Salam Ranjan Singh.

ALSO READ: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw

Three minutes into the injury time in the opening half, Namdhari took the lead, Palwinder Singh heading home a fine cross from Sandeep Singh.