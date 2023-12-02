MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw

It looked like Namdhari would post its second win on its league debut, but, in the 82nd minute, substitute Komron Tursunov saved the host’s blushes.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 21:56 IST , Kozhikode - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
A sigh of relief: Gokulam Kerala celebrates the 82nd minute equaliser which saved its blushes and gave it a point to cherish against Namdhari FC.
A sigh of relief: Gokulam Kerala celebrates the 82nd minute equaliser which saved its blushes and gave it a point to cherish against Namdhari FC. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

A sigh of relief: Gokulam Kerala celebrates the 82nd minute equaliser which saved its blushes and gave it a point to cherish against Namdhari FC. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

It was barely a week ago that Namdhari FC parted ways with its coach Francesc Bonet. That meant the Spaniard could not return to a familiar venue; he was Gokulam Kerala’s coach last season.

But his absence so early in the season did not seem to have affected Namdhari much, as it held the former champion to a 2-2 draw in the I-League on Saturday. It looked like Namdhari would post its second win on its league debut, but, in the 82nd minute, substitute Komron Tursunov saved the host’s blushes, finding the equaliser with a long-ranger off a short pass from Edu Bedia.

Tursunov, who scored the equaliser, in action against Namdhari FC in the I-League.
Tursunov, who scored the equaliser, in action against Namdhari FC in the I-League. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
lightbox-info

Tursunov, who scored the equaliser, in action against Namdhari FC in the I-League. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Gokulam had taken the lead in the 35th minute through P.N. Noufal, who drove the ball firmly in after beating the defence with a swift run down the left, following a through ball from V. S. Sreekuttan. But five minutes later, Akashdeep Singh equalised for the visitor, making use of poor defending by Salam Ranjan Singh.

ALSO READ: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw

Three minutes into the injury time in the opening half, Namdhari took the lead, Palwinder Singh heading home a fine cross from Sandeep Singh.

The results:
Gokulam Kerala 2 (P.N. Noufal 35, Komron Tursunov 82) drew with Namdhari FC 2 (Akashdeep Singh 40, Palwinder Singh 45+3).

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League /

I-League 2023-24 /

Gokulam Kerala FC /

Namdhari FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 points table LIVE: Punjab at 11th after 3-3 draw, Kerala Blasters on top after Diamantakos’ screamer
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP inflicts all out on Mumba to reduce lead: UM 28-24 UPY
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score and updates, HFC 0-2 MBSG ISL 2023-24, Hamill and Asish score for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24 points table LIVE: Sreenidi Deccan on top tied with Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score and updates, HFC 0-2 MBSG ISL 2023-24, Hamill and Asish score for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC continues winning form, beats Jamshedpur FC 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL venue changed to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar due to elections in Telangana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 points table LIVE: Punjab at 11th after 3-3 draw, Kerala Blasters on top after Diamantakos’ screamer
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP inflicts all out on Mumba to reduce lead: UM 28-24 UPY
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score and updates, HFC 0-2 MBSG ISL 2023-24, Hamill and Asish score for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24 points table LIVE: Sreenidi Deccan on top tied with Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment