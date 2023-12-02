I-League 2023-24: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw

Real Kashmir FC was held goalless by Aizawl FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

It was only the second goalless fixture of the season so far, and the first draw for Real Kashmir. The Snow Leopards had netted eight goals in their last two matches but were unable to find a way past a resilient Aizawl side, which picked up their first clean sheet of the season.

Although it had to settle for a point, the match highlighted Real Kashmir’s solid defensive form as it kept its fifth clean sheet in seven matches. With only four goals conceded so far, Ishfaq Ahmed’s side boasts the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Mohammedan Sporting.

Aizawl was led by its in-form young forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, who has netted six goals this season, including three in the last two matches, but was unable to repeat that on a cool afternoon in Srinagar.

In the second half, Real Kashmir brought in attacking reinforcements in the form of Ateeb Dar and Mohamad Maksoud but to no avail.

With the draw, Real Kashmir remained in third spot with 13 points from seven matches. Aizawl moved up a place to sixth, with 11 points from seven games.

The Snow Leopards will next host current leader Sreenidi Deccan FC on December 7, while the Reds travel to Kalyani to face TRAU FC on the same day.