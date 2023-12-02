MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw

Aizawl was led by its in-form young forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, who has netted six goals this season, but was unable to repeat that on a cool afternoon in Srinagar.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 16:36 IST , Srinagar - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The match highlighted Real Kashmir’s solid defensive form as it now holds the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, alongside Mohammedan Sporting.
The match highlighted Real Kashmir’s solid defensive form as it now holds the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, alongside Mohammedan Sporting. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The match highlighted Real Kashmir’s solid defensive form as it now holds the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, alongside Mohammedan Sporting. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Real Kashmir FC was held goalless by Aizawl FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

It was only the second goalless fixture of the season so far, and the first draw for Real Kashmir. The Snow Leopards had netted eight goals in their last two matches but were unable to find a way past a resilient Aizawl side, which picked up their first clean sheet of the season.

Although it had to settle for a point, the match highlighted Real Kashmir’s solid defensive form as it kept its fifth clean sheet in seven matches. With only four goals conceded so far, Ishfaq Ahmed’s side boasts the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Mohammedan Sporting.

Aizawl was led by its in-form young forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, who has netted six goals this season, including three in the last two matches, but was unable to repeat that on a cool afternoon in Srinagar.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC continues winning form, beats Jamshedpur FC 1-0

In the second half, Real Kashmir brought in attacking reinforcements in the form of Ateeb Dar and Mohamad Maksoud but to no avail.

With the draw, Real Kashmir remained in third spot with 13 points from seven matches. Aizawl moved up a place to sixth, with 11 points from seven games.

The Snow Leopards will next host current leader Sreenidi Deccan FC on December 7, while the Reds travel to Kalyani to face TRAU FC on the same day.

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League /

I-League 2023-24 /

Real Kashmir /

Aizawl FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Axar Patel ‘was a bit upset’ on missing out on ODI World Cup due to injury
    V.S. Aravind
  3. I-League 2023-24: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC continues winning form, beats Jamshedpur FC 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC continues winning form, beats Jamshedpur FC 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL venue changed to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar due to elections in Telangana
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sreenidi Deccan striker William Oliveira aims to elevate club ‘to the elite of Indian Football’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Axar Patel ‘was a bit upset’ on missing out on ODI World Cup due to injury
    V.S. Aravind
  3. I-League 2023-24: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC continues winning form, beats Jamshedpur FC 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment