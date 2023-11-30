MagazineBuy Print

National champion Karnataka drawn in Group B for final round draw of FIFA Santosh Trophy 2023-24

The new format for the FIFA Santosh Trophy will see an expanded knockout stage, with the top four teams from each group progressing to the quarterfinals.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 17:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: For the first time since its inception in 1941, the Santosh Trophy will be held in Arunachal Pradesh. 
The draw for the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Round was conducted at the Football House in New Delhi on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The dates for the Santosh Trophy has tentatively been fixed from February 21 to March 9, 2024.

Twelve teams were divided into two groups of six each. The participants include six group stage winners (Goa, Delhi, Manipur, Assam, Services and Maharashtra), three best second-placed teams (Kerala, Mizoram and Railways), and three automatic qualifiers - hosts Arunachal Pradesh, last season’s champions Karnataka and finalists Meghalaya.

For the first time since its inception in 1941, the Santosh Trophy will be held in Arunachal Pradesh. The hosts were placed in Group A. The new format for the tournament will see an expanded knockout stage, with the top four teams from each group progressing to the quarterfinals.

AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr Satyanarayan M said, “It’s going to be a very special edition of the Santosh Trophy as we take the tournament to Arunachal Pradesh for the first time. I thank our President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, Treasurer Mr Kipa Ajay and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu for hosting the Santosh Trophy Final Round.”

Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Round Draw Result
GROUP A: Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services, Kerala
GROUP B: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram, Railways

