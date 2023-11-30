East Bengal gets walkover in Calcutta League derby after Mohun Bagan fails to show up

The much-awaited derby of Calcutta Football League ended in disappointment as Mohun Bagan Super Giant failed to turn up for the match at the Naihati stadium on Thursday.

With its traditional rival Emami East Bengal reaching ahead of the 2 pm kickoff time, match officials waited for the stipulated period for the other team to arrive before declaring Mohun Bagan absent.

This means that East Bengal will be awarded the full quota of points by the organiser - Indian Football Association - thereby enabling it to become the runner-up. Mohammedan Sporting has already been declared the champion.

More to follow..