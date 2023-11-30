East Bengal gets walkover in Calcutta League derby after Mohun Bagan fails to show up

The much-awaited derby of Calcutta Football League ended in disappointment as Mohun Bagan Super Giant failed to turn up for the match at the Naihati stadium on Thursday.
With its traditional rival Emami East Bengal reaching ahead of the 2 pm kickoff time, match officials waited for the stipulated period for the other team to arrive before declaring Mohun Bagan absent.
This means that East Bengal will be awarded the full quota of points by the organiser - Indian Football Association - thereby enabling it to become the runner-up. Mohammedan Sporting has already been declared the champion.
More to follow..
Latest on Sportstar
- England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
- ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez shines as Goa beats Jamshedpur to top points table
- How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad
- Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
- T20 World Cup Africa qualifier points table: Uganda, Namibia qualify for T20 WC 2024; Zimbabwe misses out
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE