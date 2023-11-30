MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal gets walkover in Calcutta League derby after Mohun Bagan fails to show up

With its traditional rival Emami East Bengal reaching ahead of the 2 pm kickoff time, match officials waited for the stipulated period for the other team to arrive before declaring Mohun Bagan absent.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 15:20 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
East Bengal players on the pitch.
East Bengal players on the pitch. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

East Bengal players on the pitch. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The much-awaited derby of Calcutta Football League ended in disappointment as Mohun Bagan Super Giant failed to turn up for the match at the Naihati stadium on Thursday.

With its traditional rival Emami East Bengal reaching ahead of the 2 pm kickoff time, match officials waited for the stipulated period for the other team to arrive before declaring Mohun Bagan absent.

This means that East Bengal will be awarded the full quota of points by the organiser - Indian Football Association - thereby enabling it to become the runner-up. Mohammedan Sporting has already been declared the champion.

More to follow..

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez shines as Goa beats Jamshedpur to top points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup Africa qualifier points table: Uganda, Namibia qualify for T20 WC 2024; Zimbabwe misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal gets walkover in Calcutta League derby after Mohun Bagan fails to show up
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. I-League players approached for match manipulation: AIFF
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru looks to fortify its home against faltering Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos storms into Golden Boot race, Luna tops assists’ list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC ,Highlights, KBFC 3-3 CFC, ISL 2023-24: KICK OFF, Murray and Diamantakos score twice in a six goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez shines as Goa beats Jamshedpur to top points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup Africa qualifier points table: Uganda, Namibia qualify for T20 WC 2024; Zimbabwe misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment