Tennis news today: Simona Halep’s doping ban cut from four years to nine months, says CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport panel unanimously determined that the four-year ban for doping is reduced to a period of ineligibility of nine months starting on 7 October 2022, which expired on 6 July 2023.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 21:15 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Romanian tennis player Simona Halep.
FILE PHOTO: Romanian tennis player Simona Halep. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Romanian tennis player Simona Halep. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport on Tuesday, making the former world number one eligible to return to competition immediately.

Halep was initially banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations. But the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that her suspension should be reduced to nine months, a period she has already served.

“The CAS Panel has unanimously determined that the four-year period of ineligibility imposed by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Independent Tribunal is to be reduced to a period of ineligibility of nine (9) months starting on 7 October 2022, which period expired on 6 July 2023,” CAS said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Romanian was suspended in October 2022 after she tested positive for roxadustat - a banned drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells - at the U.S. Open that year.

She was also charged with another doping offence last year due to irregularities in her athlete biological passport (ABP), a method designed to monitor different blood parameters over time to reveal potential doping.

Halep had vigorously denied the charges against her.

ALSO READ | Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

Halep blamed contaminated supplements for her positive test at the U.S. Open and accused the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of charging her with an ABP violation after the group of experts who assessed her profile learned her identity.

An independent tribunal accepted Halep’s argument that she had taken contaminated supplements but said the volume she ingested could not have resulted in the concentration of roxadustat found in her positive sample.

However, the CAS Panel said that while Halep should have been more careful when using the supplement, she did not bear significant fault for the violation.

Also, the ABP charge was dismissed on the basis that the sample given in late 2022 was shortly after a surgery and that Halep had said she was not going to compete for the rest of that year.

