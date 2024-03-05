MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cycling world governing body UCI bans ‘head sock’, will review Time Trial helmet design

Riders, especially in time trials where every second counts, are often seen sporting weird and wonderful space-age helmets in their quest for aerodynamic advantage.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 22:10 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line during the Men’s Elite Road Individual Time Trial in the UCI World Championships 2023
File Photo: Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line during the Men’s Elite Road Individual Time Trial in the UCI World Championships 2023 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line during the Men’s Elite Road Individual Time Trial in the UCI World Championships 2023 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cycling’s world governing body the UCI will undertake a review of its regulations on time trial helmets in response to ever more radical designs being used by professional teams.

Riders, especially in time trials where every second counts, are often seen sporting weird and wonderful space-age helmets in their quest for aerodynamic advantage.

One helmet, American manufacturer Specialized’s bulbous T55 model which features a built-in balaclava known as a ‘head sock’, has already fallen foul of UCI rules that ban the use of non-essential components not exclusively for clothing or safety.

“After conducting a thorough process, which included consultation with Specialized, as well as examination of documentation linked to the helmet’s certification, safety instructions, and information from public sources, it was concluded that the head sock is a “non-essential” component (article 1.3.033 of the UCI Regulations),” a statement read.

“As a result, the head sock integrated into the TT5 helmet will no longer be permitted for use at events on the UCI International Calendar, effective from April 2, 2024.”

ALSO READ | 5 ways in which IOC is ensuring #GenderEqual Olympics in Paris 2024

Other helmets have also come under scrutiny by the UCI including the model worn by the ‘Team Visma|Lease a Bike’ riders at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico prologue.

“It raises significant issues concerning the current and wider trend in time trial helmet design, which focuses more on performance than the primary function of a helmet, namely to ensure the safety of the wearer in case of a fall,” the UCI said.

“The UCI will undertake a review of its rules on the design and use of helmets in competition. By doing so, it wishes to ensure that they set a clear framework that is consistent with the objectives targeted.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Cycling /

UCI World Cycling Championships /

UCI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score updates, WPL 2024: Jemimah, Lanning score fifties to post 192; MI 77/5 (11); Sadhu removes Kerr
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cycling world governing body UCI bans ‘head sock’, will review Time Trial helmet design
    Reuters
  3. Antim Panghal given relief to compete in only one final trial for Asian Championships by WFI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis news today: Simona Halep’s doping ban cut from four years to nine months, says CAS
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu breaks knockout jinx, but technical frailties hurt Sai Kishore and Co
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Cycling world governing body UCI bans ‘head sock’, will review Time Trial helmet design
    Reuters
  2. Sports ministry revokes PCI’s suspension with immediate effect
    PTI
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA suspends South Africa doping laboratory
    AFP
  5. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score updates, WPL 2024: Jemimah, Lanning score fifties to post 192; MI 77/5 (11); Sadhu removes Kerr
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cycling world governing body UCI bans ‘head sock’, will review Time Trial helmet design
    Reuters
  3. Antim Panghal given relief to compete in only one final trial for Asian Championships by WFI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis news today: Simona Halep’s doping ban cut from four years to nine months, says CAS
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu breaks knockout jinx, but technical frailties hurt Sai Kishore and Co
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment