MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar unveils family of desert rodents as mascots for premier tournament in Asia

The five mascots – Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti and Traeneh – were also the mascots when Qatar first hosted the tournament in 2011.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 07:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The five mascots of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 unveiled at Barahat Msheireb in Doha, Qatar.
The five mascots of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 unveiled at Barahat Msheireb in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The five mascots of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 unveiled at Barahat Msheireb in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The organising committee of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 unveiled the official mascots of the tournament with 42 days to go until the opening fixture at the Lusail Stadium on January 12 next year.

India will participate in consecutive editions of the Asian Cup for the first time, with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria its opponents in the group stage.

The mascots, a family of five desert rodents, called jerboas – named Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti and Traeneh – will be the faces of the premier football tournament in Asia. This will also be the first time the Asian Cup will have a repetition of the mascots in multiple events.

The five mascots were also the mascots when Qatar hosted the tournament 12 years ago. The mascot launch follows the reveal of the official slogan,  Hayya Asia, in October.

Also read | Premier League: Ten Hag urges Manchester United to ‘rise to the occasion’ against Newcastle

Who are the five mascots of the AFC Asian Cup 2023?

Zkriti and Traeneh are the parents in the family, Zkriti is the green-coloured father while Traeneh is the purple-coloured mother. They are named after Zikrit in Qatar’s west and Tranaa from Qatar’s north.

Saboog, the blue-coloured son of the family whose name is derived from the commonly used term in Qatar to refer to desert rodents. 

Freha, the family’s eldest daughter, is named after the Freha area in the north of Qatar.

Tmbki, the yellow-coloured younger son, is named after the Timbic region in Qatar’s east.

Who designed the mascots of the AFC Asian Cup 2023?

The official mascots are the brainchild of Qatari artist Ahmed Al Maadheed, who wanted to attribute different characteristics to each mascot, akin to the different roles players play during a football match.

At the same time, he wanted to create a set of characters resembling a traditional Qatar household that also pays tribute to all four corners of the country.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar unveils family of desert rodents as mascots for premier tournament in Asia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of registered capped Indian players, base price
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronald’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 3-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Savic, Mitrovic scores, Ronaldo’s goal ruled off side
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar unveils family of desert rodents as mascots for premier tournament in Asia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronald’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Aston Villa makes official complaint to UEFA after Legia Warsaw violence
    AFP
  5. Chelsea is ‘own worst enemies’: Pochettino
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar unveils family of desert rodents as mascots for premier tournament in Asia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of registered capped Indian players, base price
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronald’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 3-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Savic, Mitrovic scores, Ronaldo’s goal ruled off side
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment