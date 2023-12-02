MagazineBuy Print

Indian Super League: Mohun Bagan SG beats Hyderabad 2-0 and creates ISL history

In what was a cagey affair, Mohun Bagan found two late goals courtesy of its defenders, Brendan Hamill and Asish Rai in the 85th and sixth minute of stoppage time respectively to seal three points. 

Published : Dec 02, 2023 22:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant wins over Hyderabad FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24
Photo Credit: FSDL
Photo Credit: FSDL

An unbeaten Mohun Bagan SG created ISL history as it won its fifth match in a row since the start of the season against a struggling Hyderabad FC side on December 2, 2023 at the Kalinga stadium.

In what was a cagey affair, Mohun Bagan found two late goals courtesy of its defenders, Brendan Hamill and Asish Rai in the 85th and sixth minute of stoppage time respectively to seal three points. 

Hyderabad FC started off strong but the Mariners gradually found its usual stride and created ample of scoring opportunities in the first 45.

The second half progressed in a similar fashion with both sides playing positive attacking football and attacking their opposing goals.

Eventually in the 85th minute, the first goal came as defender Brendan Hamill made a run from behind into the box and a through ball from Samad, set Hamill up nicely for a finish in the bottom left corner.

Moments later in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Asish Rai sealed the win after slotting the ball into the net from a follow-up shot after Hyderabad’s Gurmeet had made a good save.

Hyderabad FC stays at the bottom of the table as Mohun Bagan continues its perfect record in the league.

