East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v NEUFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups

EBFC vs NEUFC: Follow the live score and updates from the East Bengal and NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 

Published : Nov 29, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal forward Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session.
East Bengal forward Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal
infoIcon

East Bengal forward Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal

East Bengal FC will be continuing its search for the first win in the 2024-25 Indian Super League when it hosts in-form NorthEast United FC in matchweek 10 action at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

The fixture will put to test the improvements that East Bengal is looking to make under its new Spanish head coach Oscar Bruzon.

East Bengal has managed to somewhat regroup under Bruzon and win the group stage of the AFC Challenge League before picking up its first point by holding city rival Mohammedan Sporting goalless just before the international break.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

With three weeks of time-off, allowing it the scope to reassemble its resources, East Bengal is expected to offer a good challenge to NorthEast, which has shown remarkable form by picking up three wins and a draw in its last four outings.

East Bengal will be missing its regular wingers in Nandhakumar Sekar and Mahesh Singh, who are serving suspension for having been red-carded in the previous match against Mohammedan Sporting, putting Bruzon with the additional task of finding some good replacements to compliment their absence.

ALSO READ | ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie cements lead on top, Chhetri in 8th place; Luka Majcen enters top six

PREDICTED LINEUPS!

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohamad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, David Lalhlansanga, Dimitrios Diamantakos

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Buanthanglun Samte, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, M Mayakkannan, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Macarton Louis Nickson, Guillermo Fernandez, Nestor Albiach, Jithin M.S.

When will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 29 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.

