Live

East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC; Maher opens scoring with header

EBFC vs SDFC, Live Score: Follow the updates and commentary from the East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 in Bhubaneshwar

Updated : Jan 14, 2024 19:57 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cleiton Augusto after scoring his second goal against North East United during an ISL game.
FILE PHOTO: Cleiton Augusto after scoring his second goal against North East United during an ISL game. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Cleiton Augusto after scoring his second goal against North East United during an ISL game. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Catch Sportstar’s live updates from the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between East Bengal FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on January 14.

  • January 14, 2024 19:57
    27’

    Ambekar finds some space in the left wing, manages to wriggle past Rakip and get a cutback into the box, cleared by Maher though.

  • January 14, 2024 19:56
    25’

    Nandha once again in the middle of a chance, this time he is at the end of a cross in from the right but he can’t keep his header down.

  • January 14, 2024 19:54
    24’ EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC

    Nandha steps in from the left wing and lets out a shoot to the far post, doesn’t miss by much. 

  • January 14, 2024 19:53
    22’

    Borja tries to escape his man at the edge of the box, a slight push into the back and the referee blows for a free kick. Borja pleading his case against the decision. 

  • January 14, 2024 19:52
    21’ EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC

    Lewis tries a long ball into the box trying to find Castaneda after Sreenidi steal the ball in the middle of the pitch. A little too far ahead and an easy grasp for Prabhsukhan.

  • January 14, 2024 19:49
    18’ Chance!!

    Chance!! Pardo plays a beautiful diagonal ball to find Nandha who tees up Borja at the edge of the box, but he shoots high. Great chance to double the lead.

  • January 14, 2024 19:48
    17’

    Castaneda has space to take a shot from the left of the six yard box but he scuffs his shot and it rolls behind for a goal kick.

  • January 14, 2024 19:46
    15’ EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC

    A chance for SDFC as Hassan manages to get in another cross into the box. The ball flies over Castaneda’s head and into touch for an EBFC throw.

  • January 14, 2024 19:43
    GOAL
    12’ Goal!! Hijazi Maher scores!!

    GOAL!! Hijazi Maher opens the scoring!! The freekick proves costly for Sreenidi Deccan. The freekick was taken short to Nishu who whips a cross in off his right foot to Maher who guides it to the far post for the opener!

    EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC

  • January 14, 2024 19:42
    11’ EBFC 0 - 0 SDFC

    Hassan gives away a foul on the left flank for Deccan. A push on Rakip sees EBFC with a chance to swing one into the box. 

  • January 14, 2024 19:38
    7’ Chance!

    Chance for Siverio!! A through ball from Pardo takes the entire defence out and finds Siverio in space in the six yard box but his shot is wide. 

  • January 14, 2024 19:37
    6’

    East Bengal give possession away and Deccan have a chance to attack. Ambekar and Hassan combine to put a cross into the box intended for Castaneda but the defence clears.

  • January 14, 2024 19:35
    3’ EBFC 0 - 0 SDFC

    Early control of possession for the Red and Gold Brigade, forcing Deccan to defend in al low block. Early corner to deal with for the I League outfit but the EBFC player blasts the ball to the edge of the box high over the bar.

  • January 14, 2024 19:31
    1’

    East Bengal kick us off at the Kalinga stadium. The team manages to get into the penalty box within the first minute with Nandha but the I League team clears its lines.

  • January 14, 2024 19:29
    Kick off approaching!

    The teams head out to the pitch. East Bengal playing in its traditional red and gold jersey. Sreenidi Deccan on the other hand wearing its pale blue kit. 

  • January 14, 2024 19:24
    Not long to go before kick-off!
  • January 14, 2024 19:18
    Match Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC highlights, MBSG 2-1 HFC, Kalinga Super Cup: Petratos’ penalty hands Mariners a hard fought win

    MBSG vs SDEC: Highlights of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup clash from the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • January 14, 2024 19:08
    Another comeback win for the Mariners earlier today!
  • January 14, 2024 18:59
    Keeping you updated on what’s to come in the Super Cup

    Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

    The 2024 edition of the Super Cup, rechristened as the Kalinga Super Cup, will begin on January 9, 2024 in Odisha with the final scheduled to be held in January 28.

  • January 14, 2024 18:51
    East Bengal lineup

    East Bengal: Prabhsukhan (GK), Rakip, Pardo, Hijazi, Nishu, Saul, Ajay, Borja, Nandha, Cleiton (C), Siveiro

  • January 14, 2024 18:49
    Game number 2 for the Red and Gold brigade
  • January 14, 2024 18:38
    Sreenidi Deccan Lineup

    Sreenidi Deccan: Aryan Lamba, Ibrahim Sissoko, Pawan Kumar, Kean Lewis, Faysal Shayesteh, David Castaneda, Sajid Dhot, Mayakannan, Eli Sabia, Abhishek Ambekar, Rilwan Hassan

  • January 14, 2024 18:31
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where is the match kicking-off?

    The East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 19:30 PM IST, Sunday, January 14 at the Kalinga Stadium (Main Pitch) in Bhubaneswar.

    How can you watch the East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?

    The East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Channel (TV). The game will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.

  • January 14, 2024 18:29
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan game at the Kalinga Super Cup today. Stay Tuned for the live commentary from the game. 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 98/4; Nabi, Zadran at crease after Naib falls for 57
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC; Maher opens scoring with header
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sabalenka launches Australian Open defence with speedy win over Seidel
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas clash with playoff ambitions in mind
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC; Maher opens scoring with header
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Petratos’ penalty seals dramatic win for Mohun Bagan over Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC highlights, MBSG 2-1 HFC, Kalinga Super Cup: Petratos’ late penalty hands Mariners a hard fought win
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC strikes late to play out 1-1 draw with Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
