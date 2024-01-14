Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Updates, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Lineups out, Hamill leads MBSG against Kattimani’s HFC

Preview

The Cup format of the country’s club-level football competition, renamed as Kalinga Super Cup, will get underway with 16 teams vying for the top honour at the Kalinga Stadium from Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet another Hyderabad FC, in the first match of the day.

In their previous matches of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, Hyderabad FC lost to East Bengal, while Mohun Bagan Super Giants emerged victorious against Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Both teams will be looking to get the maximum points in this encounter. On one side, Hyderabad will aim to break its win-less streak and bounce back after several on-field and off-field stumbles.

On the othet side, Mohun Bagan will aim for a comprehensive win to keep the momentum for the much-anticipated Kolkata-Derby on January 19 against arch-rivals East Bengal.