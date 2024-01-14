Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Updates, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Lineups out, Hamill leads MBSG against Kattimani’s HFC

- January 14, 2024 13:08Presenting the starting XI of Mohun Bagan Super Giant
- January 14, 2024 13:07Here’s the starting lineup of Hyderabad FC
- January 14, 2024 12:54MBSG players arrive at the venue
- January 14, 2024 12:44Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup match?
The Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network. The match can also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website
- January 14, 2024 12:44When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup match kicks-off at 2:00 PM IST, Tuesday, January 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
- January 14, 2024 12:44Preview
The Cup format of the country’s club-level football competition, renamed as Kalinga Super Cup, will get underway with 16 teams vying for the top honour at the Kalinga Stadium from Tuesday.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet another Hyderabad FC, in the first match of the day.
In their previous matches of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, Hyderabad FC lost to East Bengal, while Mohun Bagan Super Giants emerged victorious against Sreenidi Deccan FC.
Both teams will be looking to get the maximum points in this encounter. On one side, Hyderabad will aim to break its win-less streak and bounce back after several on-field and off-field stumbles.
On the othet side, Mohun Bagan will aim for a comprehensive win to keep the momentum for the much-anticipated Kolkata-Derby on January 19 against arch-rivals East Bengal.
- January 14, 2024 12:43Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga SUper Cup 2024 group A match from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Stay tuned for live coverage of the match.
