Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

The 2024 edition of the Super Cup, rechristened as the Kalinga Super Cup, will begin on January 9, 2024 in Odisha with the final scheduled to be held in January 28.

A play-off game will be held between the fourth and fifth placed team in the I-League on January 8 to determine the fourth entry from the league.

A total of 16 teams (12 from the Indian Super League and four from the I-League) will be grouped into four groups of four teams each.

The top team from each group will progress to the semifinals. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2. Odisha FC is currently the defending champion.