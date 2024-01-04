MagazineBuy Print

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

A total of 16 teams (12 from the Indian Super League and four from the I-League) will be grouped into four groups of four teams each.

Published : Jan 04, 2024

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC celebrating the 2023 Super Cup title win.
Odisha FC celebrating the 2023 Super Cup title win. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Odisha FC celebrating the 2023 Super Cup title win. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 2024 edition of the Super Cup, rechristened as the Kalinga Super Cup, will begin on January 9, 2024 in Odisha with the final scheduled to be held in January 28.

A play-off game will be held between the fourth and fifth placed team in the I-League on January 8 to determine the fourth entry from the league.

ALSO READ:Mohammedan Sporting in top gear in I-League

A total of 16 teams (12 from the Indian Super League and four from the I-League) will be grouped into four groups of four teams each.

The top team from each group will progress to the semifinals. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2. Odisha FC is currently the defending champion.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Groups
GROUP A
Mohun Bagan Super Giant
East Bengal FC Hyderabad FC
I-League 1
GROUP B
Kerala Blasters FC
NorthEast United FC
Jamshedpur FC
I-League 2
GROUP C
Mumbai City FC
Chennaiyin FC
Punjab FC
I-League 3
GROUP D
FC Goa
Odisha FC Bengaluru FC
I-League 4 (winner of qualifying play-off)

