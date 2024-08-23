MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The Mariners were supposed to finish its group stage with the Kolkata derby, against arch-rival East Bengal, on August 18 but the match was abandoned, owing to lack of adequate security.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 07:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan is the defending Durand Cup champion
Mohun Bagan is the defending Durand Cup champion | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan is the defending Durand Cup champion | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to continue its bid to defend the Durand Cup when it faces Punjab FC in the third quarterfinal, at the JRD Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Friday.

The Mariners were supposed to finish its group stage with the Kolkata derby, against arch-rival East Bengal, on August 18 but the match was abandoned, owing to lack of adequate security.

As a result, the both teams were given a point each, with Mohun Bagan qualifying as the Group A topper.

Read the full preview HERE

When and where is Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal being played?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC will kick-off at 4 PM at the JRD Tata Complex in Jamshedpur, on Friday, August 23.
How to watch Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
The final eight clash of Durand Cup 2024, between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to live stream Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

