Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to continue its bid to defend the Durand Cup when it faces Punjab FC in the third quarterfinal, at the JRD Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Friday.

The Mariners were supposed to finish its group stage with the Kolkata derby, against arch-rival East Bengal, on August 18 but the match was abandoned, owing to lack of adequate security.

As a result, the both teams were given a point each, with Mohun Bagan qualifying as the Group A topper.

Read the full preview HERE