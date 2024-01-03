Indian football news: Mohammedan Sporting in top gear in I-League

In the I-League, Mohammedan SC went into the New Year’s break with a 2-1 win over NEROCA to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table. The Kolkata giant is on course to play in the Indian top flight for the first time since 2014. David Lalhlansanga, who is the club’s top-scorer this season, and Lalremsanga Fanai were among the goals as the Black Panthers capitalised on challengers Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan slipping up.

After a run of five straight home games, Real Kashmir went down 0-1 in a closely fought encounter away to Delhi FC after a goal from Brazilian Hudson Dias, who made the most of an error from goalkeeper Shabir Khan. Real Kashmir faced another setback with the unfortunate passing of the club’s founder and owner, Sandeep Chattoo, on New Year’s Eve.

Sreenidi was undone at home by a first-half blitz from Gokulam Kerala, led by Nili Perdomo and Alex Sanchez, as the Malabarians ended their six-game winless run with a 4-1 victory. The Deccan Warriors will join Gokulam, Shillong Lajong, Inter Kashi, and Rajasthan United to participate in the Super Cup in January.

IWL

Kickstart FC maintained its 100 per cent record with a 2-1 win over Sports Odisha (left), with Karishma Shirvoikar continuing to be among the goals. The Goan forward, who won the IWL twice with Gokulam in 2019-20 and 2021-22, now has six goals from three matches to top the scoring charts.

In what was a big test, Odisha FC beat defending champion Gokulam 2-0 at home after strikes from Pyari Xaxa and Lynda Kom Serto. Sethu FC overcame East Bengal in a 4-2 thriller with Priyangka Naorem scoring a brace in the second half.