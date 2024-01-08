MagazineBuy Print

Statsman: India women in Tests vs Aus - stats, trivia and records

IND v AUS Women’s Test: Here are all the key stats and trivia from the women’s Test between India and Australia.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 13:07 IST

Mohandas Menon
India’s batters Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar walk off the field at the end of the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India and Australia, in Mumbai.
India’s batters Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar walk off the field at the end of the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India and Australia, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s batters Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar walk off the field at the end of the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India and Australia, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hunting in pairs


 

122 The eighth-wicket partnership between Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar at the Wankhede Stadium in the first innings is the highest for any wicket from eight to ten by any side against Australia in Women’s Test cricket. It was only the second 100-plus stand against Australian women in a Test by a lower-order pair.

Highest partnership for wickets 8 to 10 against Australia in Women Tests

Runs

Wkt

Pair

For

Venue

Month, Year

Result

122

8th

Deepti Sharma & Pooja Vastrakar

Ind

Mumbai WS

Dec 2023

Won

100

9th

Heather Knight & Sophie Ecclestone

Eng

Canberra

Jan 2022

Drawn

87

8th

Carol Marett & Jill Saulbrey

NZ

Wellington

Mar 1975

Drawn

85

10th

Katherine Sciver-Brunt & Isha Guha

Eng

Worcester

Aug 2005

Won

Note:
Only one other partnership of 156 runs, but for the seventh wicket between England’s Heather Knight and Laura Marsh in Wormsley in August 2013 (drawn), has exceeded the Deepti-Pooja effort for a lower-order pair.


 

2 The number of women batters to register a score of fifty-plus in each of their first four Test matches of their careers. Deepti Sharma, in the only Women’s Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, emulated Australian Denise Alderman (sister of former Aussie pacer Terry Alderman) during her career-best knock of 78 in the first innings on 22 December 2023. A fifty in her next Test match will mean that Deepti will keep this record all to herself.

Women batters scoring a fifty in each of their first four Test matches of their careers

Denise Alderman (Australia)

Scores

Opp

Venue

Month, Year

Result

84 & 20

Eng

Perth

Dec 1984

Drawn

121 & 1

Eng

Adelaide

Dec 1984

Lost

84

Eng

Brisbane

Jan 1985

Drawn

58 & 19

Eng

Gosford

Jan 1985

Won

Note: in her next Test match she made 43 & 23 in Bendigo in January 1985


 

Deepti Sharma (India)

Scores

Opp

Venue

Month, Year

Result

29* & 54

Eng

Bristol

Jun 2021

Drawn

66 & 3*

Aus

Carrara

Sep 2021

Drawn

67 & 20

Eng

Navi Mumbai

Dec 2023

Won

78

Aus

Mumbai WS

Dec 2023

Won


 


 


78 The career-best score forDeepti Sharma in Women’s Test cricket at the Wankhede Stadium is now the highest individual score by any opponent batter while coming in at a batting position below five against Australia. However, Deepti missed registering the highest Test score by an Indian batter from positions 8 to 11 by two runs. While on debut, Sneh Rana’s unbeaten 80 against England in Bristol in June 2021 is still the Indian record by a number eight.

Highest individual Test scores by batters from batting position 6 to 11 against Australia Women

Runs

Bat#

Batter

For

Venue

Month, Year

Result

78

8th

Deepti Sharma

Ind

Mumbai WS

Dec 2023

Won

70

6th

Chris Watmough

Eng

Adelaide

Dec 1984

Won

66

6th

Ruth Westbrook

Eng

Adelaide

Mar 1958

Drawn

66

6th

Deepti Sharma

Ind

Carrara

Sep 2021

Drawn

64

7th

Karen Smithies

Eng

Hove

Aug 1987

Drawn


 

Highest individual scores by Indian batters from batting position 8 to 11 in Women’s Test cricket

Runs

Bat#

Batter

Opp

Venue

Month, Year

Result

80*

8th

Sneh Rana

Eng

Bristol

Jun 2021

Drawn

78

8th

Deepti Sharma

Aus

Mumbai WS

Dec 2023

Won

66

8th

Shyama Shaw

Eng

Hyderabad

Dec 1995

Drawn


 

3 The number of occasions when opponent sides have registered 400-plus totals against Australia Women in Tests. India Women, at the Wankhede Stadium, became the latest side to emulate England, who have achieved these totals on two separate occasions.

400-plus totals achieved by opponents against Australia in Women’s Tests

Total

Opponent

Venue

Month, year

Result for opponent

463/10

England

Nottingham

June 2023

Lost by 89 runs

414/10

England

Guildford

August 1998

Drawn

406/10

India

Mumbai WS

December 2023

Won by 8 wickets


 

187 The first-innings lead for India Women in the Mumbai Test is now the highest conceded by Australia Women in Tests. Thus, this lead is India Women’s fourth-highest gain in Tests. In the previous Test against England in Navi Mumbai, India achieved its biggest first-innings lead in Women’s Test matches, as shown in the second table.

Biggest first innings lead conceded by Australia Women in Tests

Runs

Team1 (totals)

Team2 (totals)

Venue

Month, year

Result (for Aus)

187

Aus (219 & 261)

Ind (406 & 75/2)

Mumbai WS

Dec 2023

Lost by 8 wkts

158

Aus (131 & 232)

Eng (289 & 75/4)

Worcester

Aug 2005

Lost by 6 wkts

148

Aus (129 & 311)

NZ (277 & 88/8)

St Kilda, Melbourne

Jan 1979

Match drawn


 

Biggest first innings lead gained by India Women in Tests

Runs

Team1 (totals)

Team2 (totals)

Venue

Month, year

Result (for Ind)

292

Ind (428 & 186/6d)

Eng (136 & 131)

Navi Mumbai

Dec 2023

WON by 347 runs

254

Ind (404/9d & 13/0)

SAf (150 & 266)

Paarl

Mar 2002

WON by 10 wkts

208

Ind (307 & 98/5)

Eng (99 & 305)

Taunton

Aug 2006

WON by 5 wkts

187

Aus (219 & 261)

Ind (406 & 75/2)

Mumbai WS

Dec 2023

WON by 8 wkts


 

7 The number of victories achieved by India Women in Test cricket. Their latest win at the Wankhede Stadium was their first against Australia. India has defeated all Women’s Test opponents except New Zealand. The second table below summarises India’s results against all five opponents.

India Women’s seven Test victory

#

Victory date

Ground/Stadium, City

Opponent

Victory

India’s Test Number

1.

19 Nov 1976

Moinul Haque Stadium, Patna

West Indies

by 5 wickets

4

2.

22 Mar 2002

Boland Bank Park, Paarl

South Africa

by 10 wickets

28

3.

1 Sep 2006

County Ground, Taunton

England

by 5 wickets

34

4.

16 Aug 2014

Sir Paul Getty’s Ground, Wormsley

England

by 6 wickets

35

5.

19 Nov 2014

Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

South Africa

by an inns & 34 runs

36

6.

16 Dec 2023

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

England

by 347 runs

39

7.

24 Dec 2023

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Australia

by 8 wickets

40

Note:

India Women’s last five Test wins have come in their last seven matches (the other two being drawn)


 

India Women in Test cricket – summary of results against all opponents

Opponent

Span

Tests

Won

Lost

Draw

%Win

West Indies

Oct 1976 to Nov 1976

6

1

1

4

16.67

New Zealand

Jan 1977 to Nov 2003

6

0

0

6

0.00

Australia

Jan 1977 to Dec 2023

11

1

4

6

9.09

England

Jun 1986 to Dec 2023

15

3

1

11

20.00

South Africa

Mar 2002 to Nov 2014

2

2

0

0

100.00


 

Total

40

7

6

27

17.50


 


 

All records are correct and updated until 24 December 2023.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

