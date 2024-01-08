Statsman: India women in Tests vs Aus - stats, trivia and records

Hunting in pairs





122 The eighth-wicket partnership between Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar at the Wankhede Stadium in the first innings is the highest for any wicket from eight to ten by any side against Australia in Women’s Test cricket. It was only the second 100-plus stand against Australian women in a Test by a lower-order pair.

Highest partnership for wickets 8 to 10 against Australia in Women Tests

Runs Wkt Pair For Venue Month, Year Result 122 8th Deepti Sharma & Pooja Vastrakar Ind Mumbai WS Dec 2023 Won 100 9th Heather Knight & Sophie Ecclestone Eng Canberra Jan 2022 Drawn 87 8th Carol Marett & Jill Saulbrey NZ Wellington Mar 1975 Drawn 85 10th Katherine Sciver-Brunt & Isha Guha Eng Worcester Aug 2005 Won

Note:

Only one other partnership of 156 runs, but for the seventh wicket between England’s Heather Knight and Laura Marsh in Wormsley in August 2013 (drawn), has exceeded the Deepti-Pooja effort for a lower-order pair.





2 The number of women batters to register a score of fifty-plus in each of their first four Test matches of their careers. Deepti Sharma, in the only Women’s Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, emulated Australian Denise Alderman (sister of former Aussie pacer Terry Alderman) during her career-best knock of 78 in the first innings on 22 December 2023. A fifty in her next Test match will mean that Deepti will keep this record all to herself.

Women batters scoring a fifty in each of their first four Test matches of their careers

Denise Alderman (Australia)

Scores Opp Venue Month, Year Result 84 & 20 Eng Perth Dec 1984 Drawn 121 & 1 Eng Adelaide Dec 1984 Lost 84 Eng Brisbane Jan 1985 Drawn 58 & 19 Eng Gosford Jan 1985 Won

Note: in her next Test match she made 43 & 23 in Bendigo in January 1985





Deepti Sharma (India)

Scores Opp Venue Month, Year Result 29* & 54 Eng Bristol Jun 2021 Drawn 66 & 3* Aus Carrara Sep 2021 Drawn 67 & 20 Eng Navi Mumbai Dec 2023 Won 78 Aus Mumbai WS Dec 2023 Won













78 The career-best score forDeepti Sharma in Women’s Test cricket at the Wankhede Stadium is now the highest individual score by any opponent batter while coming in at a batting position below five against Australia. However, Deepti missed registering the highest Test score by an Indian batter from positions 8 to 11 by two runs. While on debut, Sneh Rana’s unbeaten 80 against England in Bristol in June 2021 is still the Indian record by a number eight.

Highest individual Test scores by batters from batting position 6 to 11 against Australia Women

Runs Bat# Batter For Venue Month, Year Result 78 8th Deepti Sharma Ind Mumbai WS Dec 2023 Won 70 6th Chris Watmough Eng Adelaide Dec 1984 Won 66 6th Ruth Westbrook Eng Adelaide Mar 1958 Drawn 66 6th Deepti Sharma Ind Carrara Sep 2021 Drawn 64 7th Karen Smithies Eng Hove Aug 1987 Drawn





Highest individual scores by Indian batters from batting position 8 to 11 in Women’s Test cricket

Runs Bat# Batter Opp Venue Month, Year Result 80* 8th Sneh Rana Eng Bristol Jun 2021 Drawn 78 8th Deepti Sharma Aus Mumbai WS Dec 2023 Won 66 8th Shyama Shaw Eng Hyderabad Dec 1995 Drawn





3 The number of occasions when opponent sides have registered 400-plus totals against Australia Women in Tests. India Women, at the Wankhede Stadium, became the latest side to emulate England, who have achieved these totals on two separate occasions.

400-plus totals achieved by opponents against Australia in Women’s Tests

Total Opponent Venue Month, year Result for opponent 463/10 England Nottingham June 2023 Lost by 89 runs 414/10 England Guildford August 1998 Drawn 406/10 India Mumbai WS December 2023 Won by 8 wickets





187 The first-innings lead for India Women in the Mumbai Test is now the highest conceded by Australia Women in Tests. Thus, this lead is India Women’s fourth-highest gain in Tests. In the previous Test against England in Navi Mumbai, India achieved its biggest first-innings lead in Women’s Test matches, as shown in the second table.

Biggest first innings lead conceded by Australia Women in Tests

Runs Team1 (totals) Team2 (totals) Venue Month, year Result (for Aus) 187 Aus (219 & 261) Ind (406 & 75/2) Mumbai WS Dec 2023 Lost by 8 wkts 158 Aus (131 & 232) Eng (289 & 75/4) Worcester Aug 2005 Lost by 6 wkts 148 Aus (129 & 311) NZ (277 & 88/8) St Kilda, Melbourne Jan 1979 Match drawn





Biggest first innings lead gained by India Women in Tests

Runs Team1 (totals) Team2 (totals) Venue Month, year Result (for Ind) 292 Ind (428 & 186/6d) Eng (136 & 131) Navi Mumbai Dec 2023 WON by 347 runs 254 Ind (404/9d & 13/0) SAf (150 & 266) Paarl Mar 2002 WON by 10 wkts 208 Ind (307 & 98/5) Eng (99 & 305) Taunton Aug 2006 WON by 5 wkts 187 Aus (219 & 261) Ind (406 & 75/2) Mumbai WS Dec 2023 WON by 8 wkts





7 The number of victories achieved by India Women in Test cricket. Their latest win at the Wankhede Stadium was their first against Australia. India has defeated all Women’s Test opponents except New Zealand. The second table below summarises India’s results against all five opponents.

India Women’s seven Test victory

# Victory date Ground/Stadium, City Opponent Victory India’s Test Number 1. 19 Nov 1976 Moinul Haque Stadium, Patna West Indies by 5 wickets 4 2. 22 Mar 2002 Boland Bank Park, Paarl South Africa by 10 wickets 28 3. 1 Sep 2006 County Ground, Taunton England by 5 wickets 34 4. 16 Aug 2014 Sir Paul Getty’s Ground, Wormsley England by 6 wickets 35 5. 19 Nov 2014 Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore South Africa by an inns & 34 runs 36 6. 16 Dec 2023 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai England by 347 runs 39 7. 24 Dec 2023 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Australia by 8 wickets 40

Note:

India Women’s last five Test wins have come in their last seven matches (the other two being drawn)





India Women in Test cricket – summary of results against all opponents

Opponent Span Tests Won Lost Draw %Win West Indies Oct 1976 to Nov 1976 6 1 1 4 16.67 New Zealand Jan 1977 to Nov 2003 6 0 0 6 0.00 Australia Jan 1977 to Dec 2023 11 1 4 6 9.09 England Jun 1986 to Dec 2023 15 3 1 11 20.00 South Africa Mar 2002 to Nov 2014 2 2 0 0 100.00

Total 40 7 6 27 17.50









All records are correct and updated until 24 December 2023.