Statsman: India women in Tests vs Aus - stats, trivia and records

Hunting in pairs
122 The eighth-wicket partnership between Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar at the Wankhede Stadium in the first innings is the highest for any wicket from eight to ten by any side against Australia in Women’s Test cricket. It was only the second 100-plus stand against Australian women in a Test by a lower-order pair.
Highest partnership for wickets 8 to 10 against Australia in Women Tests
Runs
Wkt
Pair
For
Venue
Month, Year
Result
122
8th
Deepti Sharma & Pooja Vastrakar
Ind
Mumbai WS
Dec 2023
Won
100
9th
Heather Knight & Sophie Ecclestone
Eng
Canberra
Jan 2022
Drawn
87
8th
Carol Marett & Jill Saulbrey
NZ
Wellington
Mar 1975
Drawn
85
10th
Katherine Sciver-Brunt & Isha Guha
Eng
Worcester
Aug 2005
Won
Note:
Only one other partnership of 156 runs, but for the seventh wicket between England’s Heather Knight and Laura Marsh in Wormsley in August 2013 (drawn), has exceeded the Deepti-Pooja effort for a lower-order pair.
2 The number of women batters to register a score of fifty-plus in each of their first four Test matches of their careers. Deepti Sharma, in the only Women’s Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, emulated Australian Denise Alderman (sister of former Aussie pacer Terry Alderman) during her career-best knock of 78 in the first innings on 22 December 2023. A fifty in her next Test match will mean that Deepti will keep this record all to herself.
Women batters scoring a fifty in each of their first four Test matches of their careers
Denise Alderman (Australia)
Scores
Opp
Venue
Month, Year
Result
84 & 20
Eng
Perth
Dec 1984
Drawn
121 & 1
Eng
Adelaide
Dec 1984
Lost
84
Eng
Brisbane
Jan 1985
Drawn
58 & 19
Eng
Gosford
Jan 1985
Won
Note: in her next Test match she made 43 & 23 in Bendigo in January 1985
Deepti Sharma (India)
Scores
Opp
Venue
Month, Year
Result
29* & 54
Eng
Bristol
Jun 2021
Drawn
66 & 3*
Aus
Carrara
Sep 2021
Drawn
67 & 20
Eng
Navi Mumbai
Dec 2023
Won
78
Aus
Mumbai WS
Dec 2023
Won
78 The career-best score forDeepti Sharma in Women’s Test cricket at the Wankhede Stadium is now the highest individual score by any opponent batter while coming in at a batting position below five against Australia. However, Deepti missed registering the highest Test score by an Indian batter from positions 8 to 11 by two runs. While on debut, Sneh Rana’s unbeaten 80 against England in Bristol in June 2021 is still the Indian record by a number eight.
Highest individual Test scores by batters from batting position 6 to 11 against Australia Women
Runs
Bat#
Batter
For
Venue
Month, Year
Result
78
8th
Deepti Sharma
Ind
Mumbai WS
Dec 2023
Won
70
6th
Chris Watmough
Eng
Adelaide
Dec 1984
Won
66
6th
Ruth Westbrook
Eng
Adelaide
Mar 1958
Drawn
66
6th
Deepti Sharma
Ind
Carrara
Sep 2021
Drawn
64
7th
Karen Smithies
Eng
Hove
Aug 1987
Drawn
Highest individual scores by Indian batters from batting position 8 to 11 in Women’s Test cricket
Runs
Bat#
Batter
Opp
Venue
Month, Year
Result
80*
8th
Sneh Rana
Eng
Bristol
Jun 2021
Drawn
78
8th
Deepti Sharma
Aus
Mumbai WS
Dec 2023
Won
66
8th
Shyama Shaw
Eng
Hyderabad
Dec 1995
Drawn
3 The number of occasions when opponent sides have registered 400-plus totals against Australia Women in Tests. India Women, at the Wankhede Stadium, became the latest side to emulate England, who have achieved these totals on two separate occasions.
400-plus totals achieved by opponents against Australia in Women’s Tests
Total
Opponent
Venue
Month, year
Result for opponent
463/10
England
Nottingham
June 2023
Lost by 89 runs
414/10
England
Guildford
August 1998
Drawn
406/10
India
Mumbai WS
December 2023
Won by 8 wickets
187 The first-innings lead for India Women in the Mumbai Test is now the highest conceded by Australia Women in Tests. Thus, this lead is India Women’s fourth-highest gain in Tests. In the previous Test against England in Navi Mumbai, India achieved its biggest first-innings lead in Women’s Test matches, as shown in the second table.
Biggest first innings lead conceded by Australia Women in Tests
Runs
Team1 (totals)
Team2 (totals)
Venue
Month, year
Result (for Aus)
187
Aus (219 & 261)
Ind (406 & 75/2)
Mumbai WS
Dec 2023
Lost by 8 wkts
158
Aus (131 & 232)
Eng (289 & 75/4)
Worcester
Aug 2005
Lost by 6 wkts
148
Aus (129 & 311)
NZ (277 & 88/8)
St Kilda, Melbourne
Jan 1979
Match drawn
Biggest first innings lead gained by India Women in Tests
Runs
Team1 (totals)
Team2 (totals)
Venue
Month, year
Result (for Ind)
292
Ind (428 & 186/6d)
Eng (136 & 131)
Navi Mumbai
Dec 2023
WON by 347 runs
254
Ind (404/9d & 13/0)
SAf (150 & 266)
Paarl
Mar 2002
WON by 10 wkts
208
Ind (307 & 98/5)
Eng (99 & 305)
Taunton
Aug 2006
WON by 5 wkts
187
Aus (219 & 261)
Ind (406 & 75/2)
Mumbai WS
Dec 2023
WON by 8 wkts
7 The number of victories achieved by India Women in Test cricket. Their latest win at the Wankhede Stadium was their first against Australia. India has defeated all Women’s Test opponents except New Zealand. The second table below summarises India’s results against all five opponents.
India Women’s seven Test victory
#
Victory date
Ground/Stadium, City
Opponent
Victory
India’s Test Number
1.
19 Nov 1976
Moinul Haque Stadium, Patna
West Indies
by 5 wickets
4
2.
22 Mar 2002
Boland Bank Park, Paarl
South Africa
by 10 wickets
28
3.
1 Sep 2006
County Ground, Taunton
England
by 5 wickets
34
4.
16 Aug 2014
Sir Paul Getty’s Ground, Wormsley
England
by 6 wickets
35
5.
19 Nov 2014
Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore
South Africa
by an inns & 34 runs
36
6.
16 Dec 2023
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
England
by 347 runs
39
7.
24 Dec 2023
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Australia
by 8 wickets
40
Note:
India Women’s last five Test wins have come in their last seven matches (the other two being drawn)
India Women in Test cricket – summary of results against all opponents
Opponent
Span
Tests
Won
Lost
Draw
%Win
West Indies
Oct 1976 to Nov 1976
6
1
1
4
16.67
New Zealand
Jan 1977 to Nov 2003
6
0
0
6
0.00
Australia
Jan 1977 to Dec 2023
11
1
4
6
9.09
England
Jun 1986 to Dec 2023
15
3
1
11
20.00
South Africa
Mar 2002 to Nov 2014
2
2
0
0
100.00
Total
40
7
6
27
17.50
All records are correct and updated until 24 December 2023.
