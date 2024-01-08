MagazineBuy Print

Of style and (no) substance

WADA maintains a regularly updated list of banned substances and it’s best for athletes to check this list to stay consistently informed about the substances that they use.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 11:27 IST - 4 MINS READ

Ramji Srinivasan
Ramji Srinivasan
No mercy: Former World No. 1, Simona Halep, was banned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for four-years due to a positive test for Roxadustat in 2022 (after the US Open). She is the most prominent tennis player to fail a drug test since Maria Sharapova in 2016.
No mercy: Former World No. 1, Simona Halep, was banned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for four-years due to a positive test for Roxadustat in 2022 (after the US Open). She is the most prominent tennis player to fail a drug test since Maria Sharapova in 2016. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

No mercy: Former World No. 1, Simona Halep, was banned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for four-years due to a positive test for Roxadustat in 2022 (after the US Open). She is the most prominent tennis player to fail a drug test since Maria Sharapova in 2016. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

People have long been subjected to drug tests for supplements and drinks, and the situation is worsening over the years, with many athletes facing scrutiny for substance abuse. International competitions like the Olympics involves mandatory drug testing in most sports, such as weightlifting, boxing, tennis and athletics.

The global organisation responsible for drug testing in both Olympic and non-Olympic sports is the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). WADA maintains a regularly updated list of banned substances, any of which, if found in an athlete’s system, could lead to either a suspension or a lifetime ban.

“If you are an athlete who is considering taking a supplement, my recommendation would be to check whether tested athletes who have used the exact product have not encountered any issues.”

There are a few obvious items on this list, such as various forms of testosterone and narcotics. It’s best for athletes to check this list on the WADA website to stay consistently informed about the supplements and substances that they use.

Most athletes take workout supplements such as protein powder, amino acids, or creatine, while others prefer pre-workout drinks before training. However, they may mistakenly believe that they are adhering to the rules, thinking that these items are neither anabolic steroids nor amphetamines.

But the issue is that companies that produce these supplements and drinks often include banned substances, knowingly or unknowingly, to enhance its effectiveness.

ALSO READ: WADA taking hard look at Spain’s anti-doping organisation

Such information may not be disclosed on the product label since these companies are not legally bound to list all ingredients. In another possible scenario, a supplement may be manufactured in the same facility and equipment that contain banned substances. It’s a tricky situation for athletes, since they can unknowingly take contaminated supplements, leading to failed drug tests and suspensions.

Supplement companies want to maximise profits, and the best way to do that is by endorsing products through trainers, players, and celebrities.

Due to lack of proper regulations, these companies can include whatever ingredients they want in their supplements and drinks; it’s essentially an open playing field. Every competitive athlete needs to be aware of this reality. And, even if they conduct extensive research on a product, there are no guarantees of its cleanliness.

Paul Pogba, a FIFA World Cup winner with France in 2018, was temporarily banned from football after he tested positive for testosterone after consuming certain nutritional supplements without knowing that they had banned substances.
Paul Pogba, a FIFA World Cup winner with France in 2018, was temporarily banned from football after he tested positive for testosterone after consuming certain nutritional supplements without knowing that they had banned substances. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Paul Pogba, a FIFA World Cup winner with France in 2018, was temporarily banned from football after he tested positive for testosterone after consuming certain nutritional supplements without knowing that they had banned substances. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Therefore, the responsibility ultimately falls on the athletes. If they fail a drug test and plead with WADA, the response from the organisation will always be the same. Also, taking legal action against the supplement company may be challenging, as there is no legal basis to rely on.

WADA’s website clearly states: “WADA is not involved in any certification process regarding supplements and therefore does not certify or endorse manufacturers or their products. WADA does not control the quality or the claims of the supplements industry, which may, from time to time, claim that their products have been approved or certified by WADA.

RELATED: Former WBO champion Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence

“If a company wishes to promote its products to the sport community, it is their responsibility as a manufacturer to ensure that the products do not lead to any anti-doping rule violation. Some third-party testers of supplements exist, and this may reduce the risk of contamination but not eliminate it.”

If you are an athlete who is considering taking a supplement, my recommendation would be to check whether tested athletes who have used the exact product have not encountered any issues. Also, it’s best to consult with a sports nutritionist, physiotherapist, and a sports doctor before taking adding supplements into your regimen.

Dutee Chand, India's fastest woman athlete, was handed a four-year ban last year after her officials found "anabolic agents/SARMs" in her urine samples, which fall in the list of prohibited substances of WADA.
Dutee Chand, India’s fastest woman athlete, was handed a four-year ban last year after her officials found “anabolic agents/SARMs” in her urine samples, which fall in the list of prohibited substances of WADA. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Dutee Chand, India’s fastest woman athlete, was handed a four-year ban last year after her officials found “anabolic agents/SARMs” in her urine samples, which fall in the list of prohibited substances of WADA. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Currently, some strength and conditioning (S&C) coaches promote products without much knowledge of the intricate content, driven by a desire for monetary gains and social media traction. Be smart and aware of these dubious products in order to safeguard yourself from potential bans in the sport you love.

Coaches, too, must be vigilant about this menace, since the athletes they train often get bombarded with information about various products. It’s possible for one of them to fail a drug test for something they took without their knowledge, resulting in a potential ban for both player and coach, thus tarnishing their reputation permanently.

ALSO READ: Used syringes and vials found in stadium washrooms at women’s varsities Nationals

I have heard many coaches say, “This doesn’t matter for me; I’ll never get drug tested because I’m not a national-level player.” While there’s some truth to that, it’s important to remember two things: 1) WADA or NADA now conduct drug tests at select local meets too. 2) In national competitions, one can be chosen for a random test even if he/she is not a top finisher.

Taking supplements or pre-workout drinks is essentially like playing Russian roulette. It’s that simple — if you get caught, there’s nowhere to run.

