Pogba’s doping case hearing set for January 18: reports

Paul Pogba will face Italy’s anti-doping tribunal on January 18 after testing positive for testosterone earlier this year, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The Juventus and former Manchester United midfielder faces a potentially lengthy ban following the hearing at the NADO tribunal in Rome.

Neither the tribunal nor Pogba’s representatives responded to requests for confirmation of the hearing date.

Last week anti-doping prosecutors called for Pogba to be banned for four years following his provisional suspension in September.

Pogba could cut his requested ban in half if he demonstrates that he did not intentionally dope, while he may only be suspended for a few months if he can prove the banned substance was taken out of competition and did not have an impact on his performance.

His representatives said last month that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.