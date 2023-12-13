MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pogba’s doping case hearing set for January 18: reports

Pogba could cut his requested ban in half if he demonstrates that he did not intentionally dope, while he may only be suspended for a few months if he can prove the banned substance was taken out of competition.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 11:07 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Paul Pogba during an Italian Cup match between Internazionale and Juventus.
FILE PHOTO: Paul Pogba during an Italian Cup match between Internazionale and Juventus. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paul Pogba during an Italian Cup match between Internazionale and Juventus. | Photo Credit: AP

Paul Pogba will face Italy’s anti-doping tribunal on January 18 after testing positive for testosterone earlier this year, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The Juventus and former Manchester United midfielder faces a potentially lengthy ban following the hearing at the NADO tribunal in Rome.

Neither the tribunal nor Pogba’s representatives responded to requests for confirmation of the hearing date.

Last week anti-doping prosecutors called for Pogba to be banned for four years following his provisional suspension in September.

Pogba could cut his requested ban in half if he demonstrates that he did not intentionally dope, while he may only be suspended for a few months if he can prove the banned substance was taken out of competition and did not have an impact on his performance.

His representatives said last month that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paul Pogba /

Manchester United /

Juventus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
  2. Pogba’s doping case hearing set for January 18: reports
    AFP
  3. Arsenal’s Champions League return meets with Arteta’s approval
    Reuters
  4. India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs ENG stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona must be more consistent, says Xavi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pogba’s doping case hearing set for January 18: reports
    AFP
  2. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal finishes successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Italy icon Giorgio Chiellini calls time on playing career
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
  2. Pogba’s doping case hearing set for January 18: reports
    AFP
  3. Arsenal’s Champions League return meets with Arteta’s approval
    Reuters
  4. India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs ENG stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona must be more consistent, says Xavi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment