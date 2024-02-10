MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC beats East Bengal in five-goal thriller to break into top six

The home side seemed eager to stamp its authority in the proceedings early on, especially to respond to the 5-0 drubbing it had faced at the Salt Lake against the Red and Gold Brigade in December.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 21:42 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tomi Juric of Northeast United FC celebrates after scoring a goal during Match No 78 of Indian Super League between East Bengal FC and Northeast United FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on 10 February 2024
Tomi Juric of Northeast United FC celebrates after scoring a goal during Match No 78 of Indian Super League between East Bengal FC and Northeast United FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on 10 February 2024 | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Tomi Juric of Northeast United FC celebrates after scoring a goal during Match No 78 of Indian Super League between East Bengal FC and Northeast United FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on 10 February 2024 | Photo Credit: FSDL

NorthEast United FC notched a thrilling 3-2 victory over East Bengal FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday.

The home side seemed eager to stamp its authority in the proceedings early on, especially to respond to the 5-0 drubbing it had faced at the Salt Lake against the Red and Gold Brigade in December.

Spanish attacking talisman Nestor Albiach was at the forefront of it, setting up the opening strike by Tomi Juric before netting the second one 15 minutes into the match. Cuadrat has taken great pride in the defensive discipline that his side has shown this season, however, a lot of it was missing in the offset of the match.

Nestor pounced upon the same in the fourth minute, squaring up a delivery for Juric that the latter merely tapped in to open the scoring in the fourth minute. However, it was the nature of the second goal that was even more impressive, with the Highlanders capitalising on the high line that the East Bengal FC defence had employed.

AS IT HAPPENED: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal highlights

Juan Pedro Benali’s side broke into a swift counterattack, with Redeem Tlang splitting open the visitor with a sharp assist that Nestor got to the end of and netted to double the lead.

East Bengal FC emerged as an energised unit after the break and clawed back in the game with a move similar to the one that had resulted in the prior strike by Nestor.

It was Cleiton Silva who helped the team break through the NorthEast United FC backline with a through ball for Nandhakumar Sekar in the 53rd minute. Nandha has set up many such deliveries for the Brazilian this season, and Silva returned the favour, helping the former Odisha FC striker cut the deficit with a neat finish.\

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru faces Jamshedpur FC as battle for ISL playoffs intensifies

However, NorthEast United FC wore a confident look this evening, and it was surely not going to budge in front of the visitors. Merely 13 minutes later, Juric launched a powerful shot from the left-hand side of the edge of the box, with the effort beating a fully stretched Prabsukhan Singh Gill and helping the Highlanders bag their third goal of the game.

Silva seemed eager to get something out of the match, and he dribbled actively inside the box before shooting with his left foot.

There was a late surge from the Red and Gold as Felicio Brown Forbes headed in the rebound from close range, but the effort was not enough as the Highlanders held on to secure a point from the encounter.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

NorthEast United FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengal Warriors 31-21 Telugu Titans, PKL 10 LIVE Score: Nitin Kumar shines as Warriors gets second all-out; Patna thrashes Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC beats East Bengal in five-goal thriller to break into top six
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal highlights, NEUFC 3-2 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Juric stars with brace as Highlanders win five-goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikhat, Amit shine as six Indian boxers storm into finals at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR 0-1 QAT; Qatar ahead at halftime after Afif goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC beats East Bengal in five-goal thriller to break into top six
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru faces Jamshedpur FC as battle for ISL playoffs intensifies
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Joni Kauko replaces Hugo Boumous at Mohun Bagan Super Giant for remainder of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC highlights, MBSG 2-0 HFC, ISL 2023-24: Thapa, Cummings goals bring Mariners back to winning ways
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal highlights, NEUFC 3-2 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Juric stars with brace as Highlanders win five-goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengal Warriors 31-21 Telugu Titans, PKL 10 LIVE Score: Nitin Kumar shines as Warriors gets second all-out; Patna thrashes Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC beats East Bengal in five-goal thriller to break into top six
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal highlights, NEUFC 3-2 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Juric stars with brace as Highlanders win five-goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikhat, Amit shine as six Indian boxers storm into finals at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR 0-1 QAT; Qatar ahead at halftime after Afif goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment