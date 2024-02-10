MagazineBuy Print

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC v EBFC lineups, Vazquez, Felicio in bench for EB; Kick-off at 5 PM IST

NEUFC vs EBFC: Follow live updates of the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Updated : Feb 10, 2024 16:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC during a warm-up session.
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC during a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
lightbox-info

Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC during a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

  • February 10, 2024 16:06
    East Bengal starting lineup!

    WhatsApp Image 2024-02-10 at 16.05.19.jpeg

  • February 10, 2024 16:06
    NorthEast United FC starting lineup!
  • February 10, 2024 15:47
    NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal Predicted XI

    NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Hamza Regragui, Miguel Zobaco, Tondonba Singh, Ali Bemammer, Phalguni Singh, Gani Nigam, Jithin MS, Romain Phillippoteaux (C), Nestor Albiach


    East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Jose Pardo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva

  • February 10, 2024 15:35
    PREVIEW

    East Bengal FC looks to build on the momentum and NorthEast United FC would be desperate to put a dent in that momentum when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.


    Juan Pedro Benali & Co. resumed their campaign after the mid-season break with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC, as a late equaliser by Mohammed Ali Bemammer helped them secure a point from the contest.


    NorthEast United FC is one of the many competitors for the sixth playoff spot, just a point behind Bengaluru FC (14), which has also played a game more (14) than the Highlanders (13). 


    East Bengal FC secured its biggest-ever ISL win when it beat NEUFC by 5-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in the earlier fixture between these sides in this league. It is likely that its current run of impressive form kicked off from then and continued impeccably to result in them winning the Kalinga Super Cup last month.


    The Highlanders kicked off the season positively, but their form slightly fizzled out before getting on a good run in December. Benali has had reasonable time to work with the squad, and his efforts have also been recognised by the management, who handed him a contract extension till 2025. 


    The journey of the coming nine games is going to be pretty challenging straight up, but a possible qualification could help them script a remarkable comeback after the 2022-23 season when they could win only one of the 20 league matches.


    When and where is the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?


    The NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 5 PM IST on Saturday, February 9 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. 


    How can you watch the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?


    The NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online). 


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

