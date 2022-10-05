India announced its 21-women squad for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, set to take place in the country from October 11-30. The young Blue Tigresses are grouped with Brazil, Morocco and the United States in Group A.

Thomas Dennerby’s side returned from Spain after its last preparatory tournament and will open its maiden World Cup campaign against the USA on October 11 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India will play all its group stage matches at the Kalinga Stadium, while the final of the tournament is set to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.