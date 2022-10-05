India

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: India announces squad for WC campaign

The Indian u-17 women’s team head coach named the squad for the FIFA World Cup, set to take place in India from October 11-30 this year.

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 12:43 IST
Thomas Dennerby’s side returned from Spain after its last preparatory tournament and will open its maiden World Cup campaign against the USA on October 11 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Thomas Dennerby's side returned from Spain after its last preparatory tournament and will open its maiden World Cup campaign against the USA on October 11 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India announced its 21-women squad for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, set to take place in the country from October 11-30. The young Blue Tigresses are grouped with Brazil, Morocco and the United States in Group A.

India will play all its group stage matches at the Kalinga Stadium, while the final of the tournament is set to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

India squad
Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi, Melody Chanu, Anjali Munda
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi
Midfielders: Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh
Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom, Neha, Rejiya Devi, Shelia Devi, Kajol D’souza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Tirkey
Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby

