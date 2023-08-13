MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kerala derby in Durand Cup?

The teams have never faced each other at the national level in senior football and the Durand Cup game would be a chance for either side to gain supremacy as the best team in the state.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 07:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Under head coach Ivan Vukoamanovic, KBFC has qualified for ISL knockouts in consecutive seasons for the first time and will hope the Serbian can lead it to its first trophy.
Under head coach Ivan Vukoamanovic, KBFC has qualified for ISL knockouts in consecutive seasons for the first time and will hope the Serbian can lead it to its first trophy. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Kerala Blasters FC will open its 2023-24 campaign with the Kerala derby, going up against rival Gokulam Kerala in the Durand Cup at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE: Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala score, KBFC v GKFC updates in Durand Cup 2023

The Blasters, which last played its full-strength squad (with foreigners) in the Indian Super League, saw its ISL campaign come to an end, following a controversial walkout against Bengaluru FC in the knockouts, will hope to start a new chapter in this Group C game.

Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City, East Bengal among several ISL clubs hesitant to release players for U-23 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Under head coach Ivan Vukoamanovic, KBFC has qualified for ISL knockouts in consecutive seasons for the first time and will hope the Serbian can lead it to its first trophy.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala, the Durand Cup 2019 champion will come into the match after a 2-0 win against the Indian Air Force Football Team in its opening game.

The two teams have never faced each other at the national level in senior football and the game would present an opportunity for either side to gain supremacy as the best team in the state.

Indian football Asian Games schedule: Sunil Chhetri and Co. to start against China; Blue Tigresses face Chinese Taipei

With defending champion Bengaluru FC waiting in the wings for both sides, the contest will not just be a derby but a chance for either side to bank on its hopes for the quarterfinals.

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 2:30 PM on Thursday, August 13 at the Mohun Bagan Stadium in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup 2023 match?
The Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

