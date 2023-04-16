India

Super Cup: How can Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC or Sreenidi Deccan qualify for the semifinal?

The Super Cup 2023 has seen some I-League clubs surprise Indian Super League teams and the final round of matches will determine who wil make it to the final four.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 16 April, 2023 16:16 IST
The final round of group-stage matches in Group A of Super Cup will be a three-way battle between Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan.

The Super Cup is its final group stage and the race to qualify for the semifinal has become the be-all and end-all for teams.

The tournament, returning after four years, has seen some I-League clubs surprise Indian Super League teams and the final round of matches will determine who will make it to the final four.

Jamshedpur FC became the first team to make the cut when it thrashed defending ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan, ending the race for semis in Group C.

The battle gets all the more interesting in Group A which has defending Durand Cup winner and ISL 2022-23 wunner-up Bengaluru FC, I-League champion RoundGlass Punjab, Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters.

Points table at the moment:

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Srneedi Deccan21104
Bengaluru FC21104
Kerala Blasters21013
RoundGlass Punjab20020

How can Kerala Blasters qualify for the Super Cup semifinal?

Kerala Blasters beat RoundGlass Punjab in its first game but were upset by Sreenidi Deccan in its previous match. KBFC will have to beat Bengaluru FC and hope that Deccan does not beat Punjab.

How can Bengaluru FC qualify for the Super Cup semifinal?

  • ⦿ If BFC wins against KBFC and SDFC draws/loses vs Punjab
  • ⦿ If BFC draws against KBFC and SDFC loses to Punjab
  • ⦿ If BFC and SDFC have same outcomes in their respective matches (both wins or both draws). Since the clubs have the same H2H record with one goal scored by each team, the criteria will be as follows:

How can Sreenidi Deccan qualify for the Super Cup semifinal?

  • ⦿ If SDFC wins against Punjab and BFC draws/loses vs KBFC
  • ⦿ If SDFC draws against Punjab and BFC loses to KBFC
  • ⦿ If BFC and SDFC have same outcomes in their respective matches (both wins or both draws). Since the clubs have the same H2H record with one goal scored by each team, the criteria will be as follows:

How can RoundGlass Punjab qualify for the Super Cup semifinal?

RoundGlass Punjab is the only team without a point in the group with two losses as is eliminated from the race for the semis.

