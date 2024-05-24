How to buy tickets for India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Chhetri’s last match before retirement

India hosts Kuwait in its fifth FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in what is veteran Sunil Chhetri’s final match before retiring from international football.

The tickets are set go live on BookMyShow on May 24, 9PM IST.

India is currently second in its group with four points tied with Afghanistan. It plays Kuwait (H) and Qatar (A) in its final two games of the second round of qualifiers.

The tickets will start at 100 INR.

