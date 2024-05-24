MagazineBuy Print

How to buy tickets for India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Chhetri’s last match before retirement

The tickets are set go LIVE on BookMyShow on May 24, 9PM IST.

Published : May 24, 2024 17:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Sunil Chhetri has announced his retirement from international football.
File Photo: Sunil Chhetri has announced his retirement from international football. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Sunil Chhetri has announced his retirement from international football. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
