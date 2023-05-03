India

Manolo Marquez sent off in his last match for Hyderabad FC in AFC Cup playoff

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez was sent off in his last match in charge of the club, in the AFC Cup playoff against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Team Sportstar
03 May, 2023 20:58 IST
03 May, 2023 20:58 IST
Manuel Marquez, Head coach Hyderabad FC was sent off against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Manuel Marquez, Head coach Hyderabad FC was sent off against ATK Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez was sent off in his last match in charge of the club, in the AFC Cup playoff against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez was sent off in his last match in charge of the club, in the AFC Cup playoff against ATK Mohun Bagan at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The Spaniard was shown the red card for arguing with the referee continuously for a potential free-kick call in front of the opposition penalty box, involving Halicharan Narzary, which went against the Nizams, who are tied with the Mariners at 1-1 in the end of regulation time.

Having taken charge of the Indian Super League (ISL) side in August 2020, Manolo won the League Championship in 2022, beating Kerala Blasters on penalties. However, earlier this year, he made it clear that he will not be extending his stay at the club.

More to follow.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup- Five players who made a mark

Watch: Peter Hartley’s goal gives Jamshedpur FC first win of season, JFC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted cheering for Mumbai City FC in big win against Kerala Blasters

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

The Kolkata Derby: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us