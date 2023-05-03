Manolo Marquez sent off in his last match for Hyderabad FC in AFC Cup playoff

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez was sent off in his last match in charge of the club, in the AFC Cup playoff against ATK Mohun Bagan at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The Spaniard was shown the red card for arguing with the referee continuously for a potential free-kick call in front of the opposition penalty box, involving Halicharan Narzary, which went against the Nizams, who are tied with the Mariners at 1-1 in the end of regulation time.

Having taken charge of the Indian Super League (ISL) side in August 2020, Manolo won the League Championship in 2022, beating Kerala Blasters on penalties. However, earlier this year, he made it clear that he will not be extending his stay at the club.

More to follow.