MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting crosses Sreenidi hurdle to cement lead on top

With 19 points from seven matches, the Black and White Brigade is now the lone leader in the points table, while Sreenidi remains on 16 after eight outings.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 23:19 IST , NAIHATI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammedan SC players celebrate on home turf after beating Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League.
Mohammedan SC players celebrate on home turf after beating Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Mohammedan SC players celebrate on home turf after beating Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

NAIHATI

Mohammedan Sporting beat Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 to take a commanding lead at the top of the table, in its I-League 2023-24 game at the Naihati Stadium on Sunday.

With 19 points from seven matches, the Black and White Brigade is now the lone leader in the points table, while Sreenidi remains on 16 after eight outings.

Mohammedan started the game at breakneck speed on its home turf, constantly putting the Sreenidi defence under pressure, albeit without really creating much in terms of chances. It almost paid for it, when Sreendi capitalised on a break to create the first real chance of the game.

It came in the 15th minute, Lalromawia twisting and turning at the top of the box to feed David Castaneda who had drifted free of his marker. The Colombian collected and managed to get a shot away from a tight angle but it drifted just wide.

The game settled into a pattern quickly, Mohammedan’s midfield the superior of the two but also struggling to get past a defence brilliantly marshalled by Gurmukh Singh.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United looks to avenge Durand Cup loss against East Bengal

It was Gurmukh who, combined with Albino Gomes to deny Mohammedan what seemed an opening goal in the 34th minute.

Alexis Gomez’s free-kick took a massive deflection off the wall and looked to be heading into goal, despite Albino’s dive to save, when Gurmukh cleared the ball off the line.

Three minutes later though Mirjalol Kasimov made sure it didn’t matter.

The Uzbek drifted in from the left, played a one-two with Gomez before dribbling to the top of the box and unleashing a perfectly targeted shot into the bottom corner.

Eddie Hernandez doubled the lead on the hour mark with a brilliantly powered header after Remsanga and Vanlalzuidika’s interplay saw the latter put a lofted cross into the box.

Sreenidi Deccan tried to claw into the game when William Alves converted a penalty in the 84th minute after Lalbiakliana was hacked down inside the box by Mohamed Irshad. But the host proved to be defensively solid to run out to the last few minutes, securing yet another win in the league.

Related Topics

I-League 2023-24 /

Mohammedan SC /

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh holds nerve in tense final over as India wins series 4-1
    N. Sudarshan
  2. I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting crosses Sreenidi hurdle to cement lead on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa reclaims top spot with hard-fought victory over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz picks up shoulder injury during 2-0 league win at Le Havre
    AP
  5. FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Highlights, FCG 1-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Rowllin Borges’ strike takes Gaurs to the top of the table
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting crosses Sreenidi hurdle to cement lead on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa reclaims top spot with hard-fought victory over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Goncalves keeps Shillong Lajong’s unbeaten run intact, against Rajasthan United
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United looks to avenge Durand Cup loss against East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Highlights, FCG 1-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Rowllin Borges’ strike takes Gaurs to the top of the table
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh holds nerve in tense final over as India wins series 4-1
    N. Sudarshan
  2. I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting crosses Sreenidi hurdle to cement lead on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa reclaims top spot with hard-fought victory over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz picks up shoulder injury during 2-0 league win at Le Havre
    AP
  5. FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Highlights, FCG 1-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Rowllin Borges’ strike takes Gaurs to the top of the table
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment