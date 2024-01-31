MagazineBuy Print

ISL 10: Bemmamer’s stunner earns 1-1 draw for NorthEast United against Jamshedpur FC

JFC, which is 10th in the standings, faces Mumbai City FC next, on Sunday while NEUFC, sixth in the league, hosts Kalinga Super Cup champion East Bengal on February 10.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 23:18 IST , Jamshedpur - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bemmamer got across a loose ball and showed sharp attacking instincts to unleash a powerful shot which took TP Rehenesh aback, equalising for NEUFC.
Bemmamer got across a loose ball and showed sharp attacking instincts to unleash a powerful shot which took TP Rehenesh aback, equalising for NEUFC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Bemmamer got across a loose ball and showed sharp attacking instincts to unleash a powerful shot which took TP Rehenesh aback, equalising for NEUFC.

There could not have been a more fitting fixture for Khalid Jamil to kick off his ISL tenure with the Red Miners than hosting his former club on his new home turf.

After a couple of goals in the match, on a cold night at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday, the contest ended with both teams sharing a point each, following a 1-1 draw.

Jamshedpur FC began the game positively, with the duo of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Imran Khan joining hands to break the deadlock.

In the 33rd minute, JFC caught the Highlanders slightly off-guard, and Chukwu, who has been in fine form lately, sensed and pounced upon the perfect opportunity to get his team a goal ahead in the contest.

The Nigerian striker carved open the defence with a slick pass that Imran picked and slotted past Mirshad Michu to seal a nice finish.

The Red Miners pounced upon this opening and kept exerting pressure on NorthEast United’s backline.

Their young attacking duo of Seiminlen Doungel and Mohammed Sanan tested Michu with shots from close quarters inside the 18-yard box. Michu thwarted Doungel’s effort from the right side, before Sanan squandered the chance to convert a tap-in opportunity at the brink of the halftime whistle.

That was a blessing in disguise for NEUFC, with the Highlanders finally bagging a point courtesy of a fantastic long-range effort by Mohammed Ali Bemmamer from nearly 25 yards out.

Bemmamer got across a loose ball and showed sharp attacking instincts to unleash a powerful shot which took TP Rehenesh aback.

The custodian dived in the right direction but finished second-best to the pace of the Moroccan. And that ensured that the Highlanders didn’t walk away from Jamshedpur empty-handed.

JFC, which is 10th in the standings, faces Mumbai City FC next, on Sunday while NEUFC, sixth in the league, hosts Kalinga Super Cup champion East Bengal on February 10.

