ISL 2023-24: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC

The exodus of players from Hyderabad FC continued as Indian national team full-back Nikhil Poojary joined Bengaluru FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Wednesday.

He will join three of his former teammates from HFC, Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu, with Chinglensana joining the Blues a few days ago.

Poojary recently played in the AFC Asian Cup, where he started two of there matches and came off the bench in the third, against Syria, as India made an early exit from the tournament, after the group stage.

Hyderabad is facing severe financial crisis and is unable to pay wages to most of its players, forcing most to leave the club mid-season. That list includes Indian players such as Chinglensana, Poojary, Nim Dorjee, overseas players like Felipe Amorim, Oswaldo Alanis, Joe Knowles and Petteri Pennanen and their head coach Conor Nestor.

More to follow.