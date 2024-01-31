MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC

Indian national team full-back Nikhil Poojary joined Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 16:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Poojary recently played in the AFC Asian Cup, where he started two of there matches and came off the bench in the third, against Syria, as India made an early exit from the tournament, after the group stage.
Poojary recently played in the AFC Asian Cup, where he started two of there matches and came off the bench in the third, against Syria, as India made an early exit from the tournament, after the group stage. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poojary recently played in the AFC Asian Cup, where he started two of there matches and came off the bench in the third, against Syria, as India made an early exit from the tournament, after the group stage. | Photo Credit: AP

The exodus of players from Hyderabad FC continued as Indian national team full-back Nikhil Poojary joined Bengaluru FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Wednesday.

He will join three of his former teammates from HFC, Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu, with Chinglensana joining the Blues a few days ago.

Poojary recently played in the AFC Asian Cup, where he started two of there matches and came off the bench in the third, against Syria, as India made an early exit from the tournament, after the group stage.

Hyderabad is facing severe financial crisis and is unable to pay wages to most of its players, forcing most to leave the club mid-season. That list includes Indian players such as Chinglensana, Poojary, Nim Dorjee, overseas players like Felipe Amorim, Oswaldo Alanis, Joe Knowles and Petteri Pennanen and their head coach Conor Nestor.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Hyderabad FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vishnu Saravanan qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics in sailing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Tokyo Olympic official appears in court and says he’s not guilty of taking bribes
    AP
  3. ISL 2023-24: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: France downsizes opening ceremony crowd to around 300,000 spectators
    AP
  5. VIDEO: Xavi says demands on Barcelona coach ‘a problem’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 10: FC Goa confirms knee injury of Sandesh Jhingan picked up during AFC Asian Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhutia demands resignation of AIFF president Chaubey on secretary general’s dismissal issue
    PTI
  4. ISL 10: Indian Super League 2023-24 returns, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United to be first game
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chinglensana Singh joins Bengaluru FC after terminating contract with Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vishnu Saravanan qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics in sailing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Tokyo Olympic official appears in court and says he’s not guilty of taking bribes
    AP
  3. ISL 2023-24: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: France downsizes opening ceremony crowd to around 300,000 spectators
    AP
  5. VIDEO: Xavi says demands on Barcelona coach ‘a problem’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment