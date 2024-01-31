MagazineBuy Print

ISL 10: Nim Dorjee joins FC Goa from Hyderabad FC until the end of the season

FC Goa has signed defender Nim Dorjee from Hyderabad FC until the end of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 18:43 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nim Dorjee Tamang (right) of Hyderabad FC in action in the Indian Super League against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Nim Dorjee Tamang (right) of Hyderabad FC in action in the Indian Super League against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: FSDL /ISL Media
infoIcon

Nim Dorjee Tamang (right) of Hyderabad FC in action in the Indian Super League against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: FSDL /ISL Media

FC Goa has signed defender Nim Dorjee from Hyderabad FC until the end of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Wednesday.

“The seasoned defender brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Gaurs as they intensify their pursuit of the top honours in the Indian Super League,” the club said in a statement.

Dorjee had joined the Nizams in 2021 and won the ISL title with them under head coach Manolo Marquez, a coach he will reunite with, along with former HFC teammate Odei Onaindia, at Goa. He is expected to be a replacement of Sandesh Jhingan as the centre-back, with the Indian international temporarily out of action with a knee injury.

ALSO READ: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC

“FC Goa is one of the top teams in India with the right ambitions. It’s wonderful to be here now. I’m also glad to reunite with Coach Manolo and my former teammate Odei, who is one of the best defenders in the league currently,” Dorjee said.

“Having worked with them in the past, I hope to integrate quickly within the team’s system and continue their momentum in the ISL. Eagerly looking forward to the next game.”

FC Goa sits second in the league standings, having played two games less than topper Kerala Blasters and resumes its season with a match against NorthEast United on Thursday.

“Nim Dorjee Tamang is an experienced defender with a proven track record in the ISL. He is aggressive and has a good aerial game. He played three consecutive Cup play-offs in ISL, one with NorthEast and two with Hyderabad being an important player in all of them,” Marquez said.

“I’m happy to have him here with us, and I look forward to seeing him contribute positively to our successes.”

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

