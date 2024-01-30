MagazineBuy Print

ISL 10: FC Goa confirms knee injury of Sandesh Jhingan picked up during AFC Asian Cup

Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan has suffered an injury in his right knee, his Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa announced on Tuesday.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 21:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s defender Sandesh Jhingan suffered an injury on international duty during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.
India's defender Sandesh Jhingan suffered an injury on international duty during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AFP
India’s defender Sandesh Jhingan suffered an injury on international duty during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan has suffered an injury in his right knee and will need a ‘period of rest from competitive play will be necessary for his complete recovery’, his Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa announced on Tuesday.

“FC Goa regrets to announce that defender Sandesh Jhingan has suffered an injury to his right knee while on duty with the senior Indian National Men’s team in the AFC Asian Cup 2023,” the club said in a statement.

“Following the injury, Sandesh has undergone a thorough series of examinations and the initial indications suggest a period of rest from competitive play will be necessary for his complete recovery.”

Jhingan lies on the ground during the AFC Asian Cup match between Syria and India at Al-Bayt Stadium in al-Khor.
Jhingan lies on the ground during the AFC Asian Cup match between Syria and India at Al-Bayt Stadium in al-Khor. | Photo Credit: AFP
Jhingan lies on the ground during the AFC Asian Cup match between Syria and India at Al-Bayt Stadium in al-Khor. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jhingan had picked up the injury in the second half of India’s last game in the Asian Cup, against Syria, when he limped off the field in the 47th minute, to be replaced by Nikhil Poojary.

“The club is currently in the process of consulting with medical professionals to determine the most effective course of action for his rehabilitation,” it added.

FC Goa is second in the league standings, with two more games in hand to table-topper Kerala Blasters. Since moving from Bengaluru FC last summer, he has played in every ISL match for the Gaurs.

As the league resumes after the international break, Goa plays Hyderabad FC next on February 1, 2024.

