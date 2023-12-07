MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: East Bengal captain Harmanjot Khabra suffers injury during NorthEast United clash

East Bengal’s captain Harmanjot Khabra suffered a knee injury in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against NorthEast United and is doubtful for the match against Punjab FC.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 19:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanjot Khabra in action for East Bengal in the Indian Super League/.
Harmanjot Khabra in action for East Bengal in the Indian Super League/. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Harmanjot Khabra in action for East Bengal in the Indian Super League/. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal’s captain Harmanjot Khabra suffered a knee injury in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against NorthEast United and is doubtful for the match against Punjab FC in its next match, the ISL club said on Thursday.

“He (Khabra) will be monitored in the next coming days to decide the next course of action,” the club said in a statement.

Khabra, who has previously plied his trade with Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC in the ISL, returned to East Bengal after seven years this summer. He led the side to the Durand Cup final in his first season, where the Red and Gold Brigade ultimately lost to arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The 35-year-old has played 13 times for Carles Cuadrat’s side, establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers for the side. The injury would force Cuadrat to look for back-up, with another Kerala Blasters man, Nishu Kumar, among options to replace his former teammate until his return.

East Bengal returned to winning ways after three losses and a draw, beating NorthEast United 5-0 on home turf, at the Salt Stadium. With seven points from eight games so far, it sits seventh in the standings.

