MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: What must Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City do to win League Shield?

Mumbai City FC will defend the Shield if it manages to avoid defeat against reigning ISL champion Mohun Bagan.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 07:49 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC notched a 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan in the reverse fixture.
Mumbai City FC notched a 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan in the reverse fixture. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Mumbai City FC notched a 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan in the reverse fixture. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 league stage has reached its twilight and is set for a massive climax, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC set to battle it out for the League Shield in the final matchday on Monday.

ALSO READ: ISL 23-24 - League Winners Shield on the line as Mumbai City takes on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in final league game

Both teams have a lot riding on this clash. While Mumbai City will look to defend its League Shield title, defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan will look to clinch its maiden League Shield in front of home fans at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

With the contest perfectly poised to be a classic,  Sportstar looks at what the teams need to do to win Shield.

What the teams need to do

The equation is simple for the Islanders - avoid defeat and defend the Shield. They have 47 points in 21 matches, while the Mariners have 45 points from the same number of outings. For the Mariners, it is a must-win match. If Mohun Bagan draws, it will reach 46 points, one less than Mumbai’s current tally.

Best defence vs best offence

What makes this Shield decider exciting is that the league’s best attack will go up against the league’s best defence. The Super Giant have scored 45 goals, the most out of any team this season. Mumbai City, on the other hand, has conceded just 17 - the lowest this season.

The Islanders have also been lethal in terms of attacking. With 41 goals, they are the second-highest-scoring team behind the Mariners.

What happened in the reverse fixture?

Mumbai City recorded a 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan when both teams faced each other last time in this season’s ISL. Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh found the net for the Islanders, while Jason Cummings scored the only goal for the Mariners.

The contest had a bitter conclusion, with seven red cards shown - Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, Stewart, Vikram Partap Singh, Hector Yuste and Rahul Bheke were the players, who saw red.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: What must Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City do to win League Shield?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sharath Kamal: I don’t do politics; I do sports
    K. Keerthivasan,Nihit Sachdeva
  4. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos leads the race for Golden Boot, Amrinder holds onto Golden Glove top spot before playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024: Live Streaming details, squads, and all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: What must Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City do to win League Shield?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos leads the race for Golden Boot, Amrinder holds onto Golden Glove top spot before playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa keeps second-place finish hopes alive with assertive 4-1 win against Chennaiyin
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: League Winners Shield on the line as Mumbai City FC takes on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in final league game
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: What must Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City do to win League Shield?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sharath Kamal: I don’t do politics; I do sports
    K. Keerthivasan,Nihit Sachdeva
  4. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos leads the race for Golden Boot, Amrinder holds onto Golden Glove top spot before playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024: Live Streaming details, squads, and all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment