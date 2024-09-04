MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Debutant Mohammedan Sporting here to play serious football, eyes top-six

Mohammedan Sporting defender Samad Ali Mallick, a Maidan veteran having played for East Bengal, is excited at the prospect of playing two derbies and said his side’s primary target is to make the top-six.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 19:45 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The 131-year-old club will become the third club from Kolkata after Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to compete in the the country’s top-tier after winning the I-League last season.
The 131-year-old club will become the third club from Kolkata after Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to compete in the the country’s top-tier after winning the I-League last season. | Photo Credit: ISL MEDIA
infoIcon

The 131-year-old club will become the third club from Kolkata after Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to compete in the the country’s top-tier after winning the I-League last season. | Photo Credit: ISL MEDIA

Set for its debut in the Indian Super League, Mohammedan Sporting on Wednesday vowed to play “serious football” with the primary target of making the top six in the upcoming season set to begin on September 13.

The 131-year-old club will become the third club from Kolkata after Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to compete in the the country’s top-tier after winning the I-League last season. It will face Durand Cup 2024 winner NorthEast United FC in its maiden ISL match on September 16 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here.

“It’s a nice feeling to be here, really, to be part of the ISL family. We did a great job last season. We played very well and won the I-League,” coach Andrey Chernyshov said during ISL Media Day interaction here.

“It was our target last season (to be promoted to ISL). But I’m happier about our supporters because they waited for this moment for many years. Our club is 130-plus years old. We will do our best in the ISL. We are here to play serious football, we need to show our supporters how strong we are in the ISL,” he added.

Mohammedan Sporting defender Samad Ali Mallick, a Maidan veteran having played for East Bengal, is excited at the prospect of playing two derbies and said his side’s primary target is to make the top-six.

“We are excited to play two derby matches -- against Mohun Bagan and East Bengal -- this season. Our target is to make the top six first. The challenge is definitely there, but we are ready for it,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammedan SC /

Mohammedan Sporting /

ISL /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Hyderabad inflates lead to 213 after Easwaran ton takes TNCA President’s XI to 327
    Tarun Shastry
  2. ISL 2024-25: Debutant Mohammedan Sporting here to play serious football, eyes top-six
    PTI
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Harvinder reaches quarterfinals in archery, Sachin wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46, Indian results
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs SCO live score, 1st T20I: Scotland 117/5 (15); Leask, Watt at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India placed 19 with 21 medals, China leads with 56 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Debutant Mohammedan Sporting here to play serious football, eyes top-six
    PTI
  2. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Despite decent turnout, poor marketing underlines major issues with football fan culture in India
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Manolo Marquez terms India managerial debut as ‘a boring game’ but praises players for giving 100 per cent
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Manolo Marquez makes tepid start as India plays out goalless draw against Mauritius
    Aneesh Dey
  5. India vs Mauritius Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Manolo Marquez era begins with a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Hyderabad inflates lead to 213 after Easwaran ton takes TNCA President’s XI to 327
    Tarun Shastry
  2. ISL 2024-25: Debutant Mohammedan Sporting here to play serious football, eyes top-six
    PTI
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Harvinder reaches quarterfinals in archery, Sachin wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46, Indian results
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs SCO live score, 1st T20I: Scotland 117/5 (15); Leask, Watt at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India placed 19 with 21 medals, China leads with 56 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment