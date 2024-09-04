ISL 2024-25: Debutant Mohammedan Sporting here to play serious football, eyes top-six

Set for its debut in the Indian Super League, Mohammedan Sporting on Wednesday vowed to play “serious football” with the primary target of making the top six in the upcoming season set to begin on September 13.

The 131-year-old club will become the third club from Kolkata after Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to compete in the the country’s top-tier after winning the I-League last season. It will face Durand Cup 2024 winner NorthEast United FC in its maiden ISL match on September 16 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here.

“It’s a nice feeling to be here, really, to be part of the ISL family. We did a great job last season. We played very well and won the I-League,” coach Andrey Chernyshov said during ISL Media Day interaction here.

“It was our target last season (to be promoted to ISL). But I’m happier about our supporters because they waited for this moment for many years. Our club is 130-plus years old. We will do our best in the ISL. We are here to play serious football, we need to show our supporters how strong we are in the ISL,” he added.

Mohammedan Sporting defender Samad Ali Mallick, a Maidan veteran having played for East Bengal, is excited at the prospect of playing two derbies and said his side’s primary target is to make the top-six.

“We are excited to play two derby matches -- against Mohun Bagan and East Bengal -- this season. Our target is to make the top six first. The challenge is definitely there, but we are ready for it,” he said.