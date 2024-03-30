MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: Preview; When, where to watch JFC v KBFC; Head-to-head

Kerala Blasters has lost four out of its previous five matches and is stuck in fifth spot, having 29 points from 18 games, while Jamshedpur FC has won twice in its last five matches, earning 20 points out of 19 games.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 07:13 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jamshedpur FC has not won any of its last five games against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.
Jamshedpur FC has not won any of its last five games against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: ISL
infoIcon

Jamshedpur FC has not won any of its last five games against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: ISL

Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC with a place in the playoffs at stake as the two teams square off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

Kerala Blasters FC has faced defeats in four out of its previous five matches this season. The Yellow Army is stuck at fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.

Kerala has not officially made it to the playoffs yet, but is a good eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Punjab FC (21), who has played a game more (19) than the Kochi-based team (18).

Jamshedpur FC has won twice in its previous five matches, earning 20 points out of 19 games. It is a point behind Punjab FC, and will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Goa respectively to round off its league campaign.

The first place looks significantly far off for Kerala Blasters FC at the moment, but it will want to recover some form before potentially heading into the playoffs.

What’s at stake?

Jamshedpur FC 

Jamshedpur FC has not won any of its last five games against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. This is its longest such run against the Yellow Army, and its second longest stretch of this kind against any team, only next to Bengaluru FC (6).

Jamshedpur FC’s 3-0 loss in its previous game due to forfeiture was its first defeat on its home turf against Mumbai City FC. The Red Miners were unbeaten in its previous four matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamil’s reign.

However, it is also without a clean sheet in its previous seven encounters at home. It is difficult to catch a breath against the Red Miners, especially in the final phases of the game.

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC held the upper hand in most of its proceedings in the first half of the season. However, its form has deteriorated since then, and it has failed to score in each of its last two away fixtures in the ISL.

The last time it went with more away games without finding the back of the net even once was in three matches between October and November in 2016.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Which teams can qualify for Indian Super League playoffs and how?

Its Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, has recorded a shooting accuracy of 75% in the league, which is the highest amongst all players in the competition who has attempted at least 10 shots.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Jamshedpur and Kerala Blasters have faced each other 15 times in the ISL. Out of these, Kerala has won five, Jamshedpur has won three, while seven matches have ended in a draw.

The two teams last faced each other in the ISL in the second matchday of this season, where Adrian Luna scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for KBFC.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match start?
The match between Jamshedpur and Kerala Blasters will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, March 30, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
Where to watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?
The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Kerala Blasters /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt opening blitzkrieg power Kolkata Knight Riders to seven-wicket win
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: Preview; When, where to watch JFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers its second-highest PowerPlay total during RCB vs KKR match
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Knight Riders opt to bowl; Royal Challengers field same playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: Preview; When, where to watch JFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF President constitutes five-member committee to hold discussions with India head coach Igor Stimac
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Which teams can qualify for Indian Super League playoffs and how?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Who can win the Indian Super League Winner’s Shield this season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. How Ashley Westwood pulled Afghanistan out from disarray
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt opening blitzkrieg power Kolkata Knight Riders to seven-wicket win
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: Preview; When, where to watch JFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers its second-highest PowerPlay total during RCB vs KKR match
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Knight Riders opt to bowl; Royal Challengers field same playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment