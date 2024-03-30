Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: Preview; When, where to watch JFC v KBFC; Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC with a place in the playoffs at stake as the two teams square off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

Kerala Blasters FC has faced defeats in four out of its previous five matches this season. The Yellow Army is stuck at fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.

Kerala has not officially made it to the playoffs yet, but is a good eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Punjab FC (21), who has played a game more (19) than the Kochi-based team (18).

Jamshedpur FC has won twice in its previous five matches, earning 20 points out of 19 games. It is a point behind Punjab FC, and will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Goa respectively to round off its league campaign.

The first place looks significantly far off for Kerala Blasters FC at the moment, but it will want to recover some form before potentially heading into the playoffs.

What’s at stake?

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC has not won any of its last five games against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. This is its longest such run against the Yellow Army, and its second longest stretch of this kind against any team, only next to Bengaluru FC (6).

Jamshedpur FC’s 3-0 loss in its previous game due to forfeiture was its first defeat on its home turf against Mumbai City FC. The Red Miners were unbeaten in its previous four matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamil’s reign.

However, it is also without a clean sheet in its previous seven encounters at home. It is difficult to catch a breath against the Red Miners, especially in the final phases of the game.

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC held the upper hand in most of its proceedings in the first half of the season. However, its form has deteriorated since then, and it has failed to score in each of its last two away fixtures in the ISL.

The last time it went with more away games without finding the back of the net even once was in three matches between October and November in 2016.

Its Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, has recorded a shooting accuracy of 75% in the league, which is the highest amongst all players in the competition who has attempted at least 10 shots.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Jamshedpur and Kerala Blasters have faced each other 15 times in the ISL. Out of these, Kerala has won five, Jamshedpur has won three, while seven matches have ended in a draw.

The two teams last faced each other in the ISL in the second matchday of this season, where Adrian Luna scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for KBFC.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO