ISL 2023-24: Who can win the Indian Super League Winner’s Shield this season?

As the ISL 2023-24 enters its final phase of the league, the following are the scenarios of how the top four teams can win the League Shield.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 20:28 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC celebrates after receiving the ISL Shield at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, India on 19th February 19, 2023.
Mumbai City FC celebrates after receiving the ISL Shield at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, India on 19th February 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
Mumbai City FC celebrates after receiving the ISL Shield at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, India on 19th February 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

The race to the Indian Super League (ISL) league shield is heating up, with only three rounds of matches left in the season. With last year’s winner Mumbai City FC currently topping the table, three other teams are in contention to win it - Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa and Odisha FC.

As we enter the final phase of the league season, here’s a look at what each team needs to clinch the League Shield. 

Mumbai City FC (Position: 1st; Matches played: 19; Points 41)

Mumbai City FC can win its second consecutive League Shield by winning all its remaining matches. Even if it draws against Mohun Bagan, it can win, provided the Mariners lose one of their three remaining games.

MCFC’s remaining fixtures: Hyderabad FC (A), Odisha FC (H), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (A)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Position: 2nd; Matches played: 18; Points 39)

Mohun Bagan can reach a maximum tally of 51 points - the best in the league, if it wins all their remaining matches. To win the League Shield, it will have to win three out of its remaining four matches and draw against Mumbai City.

Jason Cummings celebrates scoring a goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match against Kerala Blaster FC.
Jason Cummings celebrates scoring a goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match against Kerala Blaster FC. | Photo Credit: PTI
Jason Cummings celebrates scoring a goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match against Kerala Blaster FC. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mariners can win the Shield if they beat the Islanders by a two-goal margin and win two out of the other three matches.

ALSO READ: Indian football’s favourite villain Stimac fast running out of credit

MBSG’s remaining fixtures: Chennaiyin FC (H), Punjab FC (A), Bengaluru FC (A), Mumbai City FC (H)

FC Goa (Position: 3rd; Matches played: 19; Points 36)

Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa needs to win all its remaining matches if it has to win the Shield. It would also need help from other teams, as the Gaurs would hope that Mohun Bagan and the Islanders drop six points each and Odisha FC drops points in any one of their remaining matches.

With Mumbai City scheduled to face Mohun Bagam and Odisha, this can be a possibility, but chances are bleak.

FCG’s remaining fixtures: Hyderabad FC (H), Jamshedpur FC (A), Chennaiyin FC (H)

Odisha FC (Position: 4th; Matches played: 18; Points 35)

Despite being in the race for the League Winners’ Shield mathematically, it is highly unlikely that Odisha FC would be able to achieve the feat. To win the Shield, Sergio Lobera would not only have to win all three matches but hope that Mohun Bagan drops five points in four matches.

ALSO READ: Soccer Safari: Former India footballers Vineeth and Rino’s nationwide talent expedition holds promise of a brighter future

Considering the form the Mariners are in, it isn’t likely that they would do that.

OFC’s remaining fixtures: Bengaluru FC (A), Punjab FC (H), Mumbai City FC (A) and NorthEast United (A)

