ISL 2023-24: Which teams can qualify for Indian Super League playoffs and how?

With the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) league stage heading to a conclusion, it is not just the race to the league shield that is heating up. With three rounds of matches yet to be played, teams will look to book their place in the top six, thus qualifying for the playoffs.

Which teams will qualify for the playoffs?

The teams which finish in the top six, at the end of the league stage, will progress to the next round of the Indian Super League. While the top two will directly qualify for the semifinals, the teams placed third to sixth will qualify for the playoffs.

Which teams have already qualified for the playoffs?

The teams which have already qualified for the playoffs are Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa and Odisha FC.

This means that two slots remain for the playoffs, with Kerala Blasters, Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC and East Bengal still having a chance to book a slot.

Hyderabad FC, which is last in the league table and has won just one match in the season till now, is out of the playoff race.

As we enter the final phase of the league season, here’s a look at what each team needs to secure a playoff berth.

Kerala Blasters (Position: 5th; Matches played: 18; Points 29)

Kerala Blasters is the likeliest of the lot to book a playoff berth. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side needs just a point out of their remaining four matches to qualify, which means it can ensure a playoff berth with just a point in its next match.

KBFC’s remaining fixtures: Jamshedpur FC (A), East Bengal FC (H), NorthEast United FC (A), Hyderabad FC (A)

Punjab FC (Position: 6th; Matches played: 19; Points 21)

Despite a slow start in its first ISL season, Punjab FC has recovered well to keep itself in contention for a playoff spot. However, it will not be easy for Staikos Vergetis’ men as they need to win all their games and hope Chennaiyin FC drops points in any of their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.

PFC’s remaining fixtures: Odisha FC (A), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (H), East Bengal FC (H)

Bengaluru FC (Position: 7th; Matches played: 19; Points 21)

Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC does not have things in its own hands anymore after losing its last match against FC Goa. It not only needs to win all its remaining matches but also needs Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC to drop points in any one of their remaining games.

Punjab, Chennaiyin and Bengaluru can reach a maximum tally of 30 points, provided they win all their remaining matches. Bengaluru FC has an inferior head-to-head record against Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC, hence the reason why it needs either of the two clubs to drop points.

Jamshedpur FC (Position: 8th; Matches played: 19; Points 20)

Khalid Jamil’s Jamshedpur FC also needs help from other teams to qualify for the playoffs. Not only does it need to win all of its remaining matches, but also hopes that Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC drop points in any one of their remaining games.

JFC’s remaining fixtures: Kerala Blasters FC (H), Chennaiyin FC (A), Odisha FC (H)

NorthEast United FC (Position: 9th; Matches played: 19; Points 20)

With three matches back-to-back without a victory, qualification for the playoffs is tricky for NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders need to win all their remaining matches and hope Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC drop points in any one of their remaining games.

NEUFC’s remaining fixtures: Kerala Blasters FC (H), Chennaiyin FC (A), Odisha FC (H)

East Bengal FC (Position: 10th; Matches played: 19; Points 18)

Spirits were high in the East Bengal camp after winning the Super Cup in January but since then, the Red and Gold have been in a slump, with playoffs qualification looking very unlikely for the Kolkata outfit.

With the derby loss to arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant not aiding their cause, Carles Cuadrat’s men need to win all their remaining matches and hope Chennaiyin FC drop three more points and Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC drop points in any one of their remaining games.

EBFC’s remaining fixtures: Kerala Blasters FC (A), Bengaluru FC (H), Punjab FC (A)

Chennaiyin FC (Position: 11th; Matches played: 18; Points 18)

Chennaiyin does not need to depend on other teams to qualify for the playoffs. Owen Coyle’s men will qualify for the playoffs if they win all their remaining matches as they have a superior head-to-head record against Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, who too can reach the same points tally as Chennaiyin FC if they win all their remaining matches.

CFC’s remaining fixtures: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (A), Jamshedpur FC (H), NorthEast United FC (H), FC Goa (A)