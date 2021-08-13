Jharkhand to host Indian women's national football team camp from August 16

The state of Jharkhand will host the Indian Women’s National Football Team camp in Jamshedpur from August 16, 2021 to prepare for the AFC Women’s Cup India 2022 – the flagship continental championship.

Having recently taken charge of the Senior Women’s Team, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has named a list of 30 probables who will be camping in Jamshedpur. A decorated coach with over three decades of experience behind him, Dennerby has previously guided Sweden’s Women’s National team to a 3rd-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011, and a quarter-final spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

READ MORE: Thomas Dennerby appointed India coach ahead of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

He also served as the Head Coach of the Nigerian Women’s National team wherein he coached the Super Falcons to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. He also helped the Nigerian women to win the AWCON Award 2018, and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

In addition to the 30 players named by Dennerby, Bala Devi who is currently under rehab will be joining the camp to assess her medical condition, while Dalima Chibber will be training for the first 10 days after which she will be returning to play League football in Canada as per her prior commitment.

The 30-player list is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda

DEFENDERS: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi

MIDFIELDERS: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha.

FORWARDS: Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa.