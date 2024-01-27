MagazineBuy Print

Kalinga Super Cup final: Odisha FC vs East Bengal head-to-head, OFC v EBFC H2H

Odisha FC is the defending champion but has not won the title in front of its how crowd and that is something it will look to do this time around.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 19:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(From left to right) East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and Odisha FC’s head coach Sergio Lobera with the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 trophy before the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
(From left to right) East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and Odisha FC’s head coach Sergio Lobera with the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 trophy before the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu
infoIcon

(From left to right) East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and Odisha FC’s head coach Sergio Lobera with the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 trophy before the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu

East Bengal FC and Odisha FC are the final two teams competing for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 title after 27 games played over the course of 20 days. On January 28, 2024, at 19:30 IST, the Red and Gold Brigade and the Kalinga Warriors will square off in a summit match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

While East Bengal easily defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the semis after defeating Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 in their final group stage match, Odisha easily advanced from Group D, defeating Mumbai City FC 1-0 in a thrilling semifinal on Thursday.

Odisha FC is the defending champion but has not won the title in front of its how crowd and that is something it will look to do this time around.

East Bengal, on the other hand, has continued its rise under head coach Carles Cuadrat, who has steered the team to two finals so far, the Durand Cup and now the Kalinga Super Cup.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC head-to-head:
Odisha FC: 5, East Bengal: 1, Draws: 2

What have the coaches said?

Sergio Lobera, Odisha head coach:

We have a big game in front of us. We have the responsibility to keep the trophy here. We are excited about this opportunity and the most important thing is to enjoy this final. It’s a big game for everyone - the players, coaches, staff and supporters.

We have beaten some very good teams like Mohun Bagan SG and Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup, and FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in this competition. I’m confident because I trust my players two hundred per cent. They have shown that they are ready to play big games and tomorrow it is one.

Carles Cuadrat, East Bengal head coach:

We are feeling very good. We have been fighting for results for a long time. It’s very important for us to be in another final. We couldn’t win the first one (Durand Cup), so we’ll try our best to get the result in this one.

Both teams are in a very good dynamic of results. We have been performing consistently. But it’s the same with Odisha, they have a long, long unbeaten streak. So, unfortunately, one of the teams is going to lose and the dynamic is going to break. It will be a very difficult game for us. But we always say we’re going to win. We are showing that we are scoring goals in every game.

