Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Kumar Kushagra, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Player options: Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Praveen Dubey , Lalit Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact Player options: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi
DC vs SRH Dream11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
DELHI CAPITALS
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Seeking to curb player agent fees, FIFA’s Infantino calls on lawmakers for help and targets England
- Juventus rescues late point in draw with Cagliari in Serie A
- Roma blasts ‘hardship’ as interrupted Udinese match to be finished on April 25
- Dutch club Vitesse docked 18 points, relegated during probe of ties to Abramovich
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE