DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Get all the fantasy teams, playing XI predictions and squads for the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 08:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head during a practice session.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Kumar Kushagra, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player options: Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Praveen Dubey , Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Player options: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen, Rishab Pant
BATTERS
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (C), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk (VC)
ALL-ROUNDERS
Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy
BOWLERS
Khaleel Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: DC 5:6 SRH Credits Left: 10
THE SQUADS
DELHI CAPITALS
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

