DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Kumar Kushagra, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player options: Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Praveen Dubey , Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Player options: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Heinrich Klaasen, Rishab Pant BATTERS Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (C), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk (VC) ALL-ROUNDERS Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy BOWLERS Khaleel Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: DC 5:6 SRH Credits Left: 10